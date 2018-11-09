So there are very good cocktails: classic and otherwise. But, in terms of the wine, Diack has curated an everyday wine list and a cellar list too. “Essentially, I opened the wine bar I always wanted, like the wine bars I drink in overseas,” he says. Diack has meticulously hunted down limited-edition bottles that range from R95 to R3,600. There are also 66 wines you can buy by the glass — a nifty little doodad, called a Coravin, keeps the wine fresh once the bottle has been opened.
“We wanted a place where someone can have a wonderful experience, regardless of price range. It’s going to be the same experience whether you are eating a plate of kettle fried chips and drink a R33 glass of wine or eating a R700 meal. If you want to try a different glass of wine and drink out of a beautiful wine glass and eat some comfort food, come here,” Diack says.