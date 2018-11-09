“What are you doing over there?” I ask Jesse Chinn, the pirate-like mixologist at Douglas and Hale. “Just infusing the glass with hickory smoke,” he says with a mischievous smile, as he makes a Geomatroni — a fancier take on the classic Negroni. It’s just one of the many tricks that this Jack Sparrow of spirits has up his sleeve at the new bar that has taken over from Parktown North’s The National.

Like The National (and Coobs, Il Contadino and La Stalla), the bar, is part of chef James Diack’s empire. “I have no interest in cocktails: not even one. I drink wine and that’s my vibe. To have met someone like Jesse who is as passionate as I am about wine and food as he is about spirits and cocktails has been a revelation for me,” Diack says.