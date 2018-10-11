What’s your favourite style of white wine and why? I particularly enjoy working with chenin blanc, one of South Africa’s earliest and most widely planted grape varieties, since it’s so versatile. It can take on many forms: wooded, unwooded, used as a component in a blend, or standing on its own. It’s used in the making of sparkling, dry, semi-sweet, and sweet wines, as well as brandy, and it can handle oak extremely well. Nederburg’s Heritage Heroes The Anchorman chenin blanc is a really interesting and expressive wine that’s a blend of very differently vinified components. I love making this wine.

What in your opinion has the most potential, when it comes to white wine from Nederburg? International wine critics, writers, and taste makers have in recent years come to recognise chenin blanc as South Africa’s calling card. I believe our country’s strongest suit is its ability to make this wine in a variety of styles. Additionally, through Nederburg’s access to a wide range of cultivars, we’re experimenting with unusual varieties, such as albariño and roussanne, when it comes to white wines.

I believe wine connoisseurs are hungry for something different.