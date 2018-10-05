Originating in wine’s famed birthplace, Provence, rosé wines have been a firm favourite for over two millennia. Made from any red grape (from Pinotage to Pinot Noir), the range of shades that result are as varied as the flavours. There are three different ways this type of wine can be made:

1. MACERATION

This method is most common. Red grapes are pressed and left in contact with their skins for a limited time. Think of the grape skins like a tea bag - the more exposure to the skins, the more colour and flavour will be imparted to the wine.

2. SAIGNÉE

Capable of producing some of the longest lasting rosé wines, the Saignée method is actually a by-product of red winemaking. During the fermentation of a red wine about 10% of the juice is bled off. This process leaves a higher ratio of skin contact on the remaining juice, making the resulting red wine richer and bolder. The leftover blend wine or “Saignée” is then fermented into rosé. Wines made like this are typically much darker than other types of rosé and also more savoury.

3. BLENDING

By simply blending white and red wines after they have been separately fermented, a rosé can be produced.

With so much diversity in just the methods of making rosé – not to mention the grapes that can be used, and the myriad of styles that these can be translated into – the result is an almost endless variety of flavour profiles and food pairing options. Ranging from semi-sweet to dry and from raspberry red to crystalline pink – long gone are the days of rosé being pegged as just a one-dimensional, pink drink reserved for book clubs and bridal showers.

No matter which rosé you choose, it’s best to serve ice-cold. And depending on the type, paired with anything from pizza with fresh toppings, to a Pavlova laden with freshly whipped cream and raspberries. A more serious rosé would even do well beside a juicy steak.