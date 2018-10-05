The Artivist’s black-and-white marble bar would look as gorgeous in a bar in Barcelona as it does in downtown Braamfontein. Beyond well-shaken drinks, slick beats, the occasional jazz night, and the best Scotch egg this side of Edinburgh, this space, as the name suggests, is about the art: every month there’s a new exhibition by an impressive young artist.
Just down the road from Artivist is the latest offering from the boundary-pushing Kalashnikovv Gallery team. Testament, housed in what used to be the Dokter and Misses showroom before they took over their pink residence at 99 Juta, is a space where you don’t know where the bar ends and the art starts. MJ Turpin and Matthew Dean Dowdle celebrate “creativity as religion”, reflecting on the cult of social media, and have thus made it the perfect place to indulge that following. They’ve transformed the space into a slick haven of craft liquors and DJs, with some bold installations — expect a whole lot of sophisticated revelry.
You’ll find Jozi’s latest “it” spot for after-work drinks nuzzled between a host of small galleries and hot food spots within striking distance of the Goodman Gallery. Streetbar is a slick green haven that comes courtesy of Studio A, in collaboration with creative geniuses Jana + Koos.