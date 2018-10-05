We have all seen the trends: the classic cocktails are back. But, given our insatiable need to Instagram, often in completely over-the-top incarnations. In other words, be prepared for your next cocktail to be even fancier. Why settle for a classic Old Fashioned when you can have a blueberry one instead?

These three Joburg bars are taking it one step further and infusing their drinks with art. These new hotspots muddle and mix the essence of the space into the experience, enhancing all the flavours. Make one of these your pit stop of choice for your next sundowner.

DJ Kenzhero is known for his smooth grooves and hitting just the right beat on the dance floor. And now, working together with Bradley Williams, he brings that dexterous hand to food and drink. The undoubtedly upmarket joint Artivist is awash with the kinds of textures and designs you’d find in some of the chicest international bars.