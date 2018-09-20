What could be more thirst quenching on a hot summer’s day than a perfectly made gin and tonic? Introduced by the army of the British East India Company in India in the early 19th century, this humble cocktail was a means to get officers to imbibe quinine (the bitter element in tonic water) and thereby help to stave off malaria. Since those early days, the good old G&T has grown in popularity to become a quintessential part of summer. And never more so than in recent summers, as a wave of artisinal gins crests the world over.

Here in South Africa, the craft gin market continues to grow in number and depth as distillers perfect their craft and get more well-deserved global recognition. It is the only spirit created by infusing natural botanicals into a neutral base and our abundant diversity of plant life has led to an almost alchemical rapture. From rooibos and honeybush to buchu and kapokbos, there’s an artisinal gin to suit every palate and mood.

Inverroche: Nestled in the sleepy Cape seaside town of Stilbaai, their spirits are heated the old-fashioned way – over a wood fire, with invasive alien vegetation used as the fuel source.