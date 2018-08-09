Here’s to a beautiful life…

JP Colmant (or just JP as he is affectionately known in wine circles) sits at the head of a long table crowded with friends and industry leaders. With a glass of bubbly in hand, he is visibly emotional as he guides us through a vertical tasting in honour of Colmant’s 10th vintage of MCC.

The significance of this moment isn’t lost on any of us. What we hold in these glasses isn’t any old bubbly – it’s the distillation of one man’s dreams, hard work and leap of faith.

Colmant’s journey to becoming one of the top boutique producers of bubbly in South Africa began in 2002. After visiting the country on holiday, he and his wife Isabelle fell in love with Franschhoek.

“The first time I laid eyes upon its majestic mountains, I could never have imagined the magic that the Franschhoek valley held for my family and I.”

Having owned and run a stone manufacturing business in Belgium, the couple took the brave decision to relocate with their five young children.