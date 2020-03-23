The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has turned the world as we know it on its head — affecting every facet, from human beings to business to the economy. For many small and medium-sized local businesses, a major concern is staying afloat during these difficult times. They’re also trying to make sure that staff remain employed and healthy. Wanted has always been a supporter of local business and we are shining a light on who is still trading — taking into account measures to ensure customer safety and what they will be offering over this trying period.
Here are a few local stars that we think are worth a mention:
JOHANNESBURG
Hallmark House, Marabi Jazz Club, and 999 Rooftop Bar
Trendy Johannesburg Inner City Hotel Hallmark House, and its adjoining Jazz Club and rooftop bar have opted to stay open during this time, implementing a number of additional stringent hygiene and cleaning measures. They are keeping all events intimate and under 100 people and are also hoping to start offering a food-delivery service in the very near future. The hotel, with its exterior designed by renowned British-Ghanaian architect Sir David Adjaye, is situated in the Maboneng precinct and offers an authentic jazz experience at the Marabi Jazz Club, as well a new rooftop bar with breath-taking views of the city. They will also be running a long-stay special for those choosing to self-quarantine.
Love Me So
Melville favourite Love Me So is open for business and has put in place a number of initiatives to ensure the safety of both customers and staff. These include limiting seating, with extra space between tables. They have also split staff into two teams to prevent cross contamination while ensuring they won’t lose income. But if you would prefer to eat at home, Love Me So is as available on Uber Eats, so if you have a hankering for ramen, sticky wings or Korean barbeque, place your order now.
Life+Lemons=Lemonade
The quote “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade” was a driving force for Life+Lemons=Lemonade founder Kathleen Wolmarans to start her organic homemade lemonade business. And with the world’s uncertainties at the moment, this seems like a suitable ethos for us all. Wolmarans typically sells her Vitamin C- and antioxidant-rich products at artisanal markets around Johannesburg, but over this period she will have fresh batches ready every Friday for pickup. And if you live in Melville or Westdene you can get free delivery. Choose between Classic, Pink, Lemongrass/Ginger or Pineapple and Mint Lemonade, and to help you get ready for the winter months, the Apple Pie in a glass is delicious.
In Touch Wellness
In Touch Wellness, based at Bedford Wellness Centre is a small massage-therapy business offering specialised and personalised treatments including sports massage, myofascial release, as well as reiki and chakra balancing. They have released a stringent new protocol to ensure cleanliness at their practice. This includes sourcing and using a highly concentrated medical disinfectant and, even though they are super comfy, they have decided to remove all memory-foam mattresses for the next few months, just to ensure additional cleanliness. For a full list of all precautions taken, check out their Instagram.
CAPE TOWN
The Larder
The Larder in Claremont is a small neighbourhood eatery with a whole lot of soul, so it only makes sense that they are on a mission to keep serving yummy food while keeping staff and customers healthy. During this period, The Larder have shifted their focus to takeaway options or eat in on their stoep (everything will be served on disposable plates and cups to limit risk). They are also offering curb-side collection and payment options with as little contact as possible. In their own words they ask, “Please help us keep staff morale up, we need every inch of support”. If that isn’t enough of a push, we don’t know what is
Black Elephant Vintners & Co
Self-proclaimed rebels of the wine scene and based in Franschhoek, Black Elephant may have had to cancel or postpone a number of events and appearances at wine festivals as well as temporarily close their tasting room, but they are not resting on their laurels at this trying time. They will be offering a 10% “Social Distancing” discount on all online orders as well as free nationwide delivery on purchases over R800. Their chosen courier will also be taking numerous preventative safety measures which they can supply more details about, upon request. Which means, you may have to stay at home, but you can still enjoy your favourite cabsav.
DURBAN
We Are Food
We are Food is a family-run, female-strong, proudly South African business specialising in home-style meals and delivery. Based in Durban, they also deliver to Gauteng, KZN, the Garden Route, and Cape Town. We Are Food have been preparing for the lockdown for a few weeks, guaranteeing stringent hygiene methods and taking on more staff to push production. Their menu has something for everyone, including value packs aimed at couples, vegetarians, new moms and low-carb fans.
• This is a developing story. We will be adding more local businesses that need our help.