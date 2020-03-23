The Larder in Claremont is a small neighbourhood eatery with a whole lot of soul, so it only makes sense that they are on a mission to keep serving yummy food while keeping staff and customers healthy. During this period, The Larder have shifted their focus to takeaway options or eat in on their stoep (everything will be served on disposable plates and cups to limit risk). They are also offering curb-side collection and payment options with as little contact as possible. In their own words they ask, “Please help us keep staff morale up, we need every inch of support”. If that isn’t enough of a push, we don’t know what is

Black Elephant Vintners & Co

Self-proclaimed rebels of the wine scene and based in Franschhoek, Black Elephant may have had to cancel or postpone a number of events and appearances at wine festivals as well as temporarily close their tasting room, but they are not resting on their laurels at this trying time. They will be offering a 10% “Social Distancing” discount on all online orders as well as free nationwide delivery on purchases over R800. Their chosen courier will also be taking numerous preventative safety measures which they can supply more details about, upon request. Which means, you may have to stay at home, but you can still enjoy your favourite cabsav.

DURBAN

We Are Food

We are Food is a family-run, female-strong, proudly South African business specialising in home-style meals and delivery. Based in Durban, they also deliver to Gauteng, KZN, the Garden Route, and Cape Town. We Are Food have been preparing for the lockdown for a few weeks, guaranteeing stringent hygiene methods and taking on more staff to push production. Their menu has something for everyone, including value packs aimed at couples, vegetarians, new moms and low-carb fans.

• This is a developing story. We will be adding more local businesses that need our help.