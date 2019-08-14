Presented by Carol Bouwer Productions, The African Odyssey 2019 in association with Boschendal, is a woman empowerment and entrepreneurship-focused summit that attracts pioneering practitioners in the South African and global fashion, design, luxury, beauty and entrepreneurial space. The fashion and beauty summit and empowerment workshop aims to create a platform for like-minded women to establish strong and sustainable cross-border relationships.

This inspirational and unique platform brings zestful business leaders, celebrities, media personalities, editors, thought leaders and industry pioneers under one roof; to share their experiences and empower younger women with advice that will assist in advancing their careers and participation in the fashion and beauty industry.

The African Odyssey 2019 promises to be more empowering than ever- with a special focus on giving budding entrepreneurs and practitioners practical tools and nuggets of knowledge from industry pioneers and influencers in the beauty, fashion and the creative industries.