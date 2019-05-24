Last week Wanted hosted its first Constantia in the City at the Keyes Art Mile in Johannesburg – an unforgettable evening of wine presented by the winemakers from the Constantia Valley. It’s not every day that the City of Gold gets this calibre of wine – and the men who make it, in one room – so you can imagine how the who’s who of Joburg’s business and creative worlds flocked to try it out.

We spotted the likes of South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes, Joburg’s favourite polo guy and director of Mr. Concierge, Masedi Molosiwa, and ANC electioneering queen, Dren Nupen all enjoying the wine and conversation. Here’s a look at what they, and other guests, got up to.

IN PICTURES | Constantia in the City at the Keyes Art Mile: