EAT AT: BRIK CAFÉ

Brik Café is a new restaurant in Joburg’s Rosebank, and I’ve just crowned it my favourite spot for breakfast in the city. I am generally hugely underwhelmed by our options — with the exception of Salvation Café, Croft & Co, and, perhaps surprisingly, Doppio Zero (its veggie breakfast bowl has wheedled its way into my fickle, hollandaise-worshipping heart).

So why the praise? Chef Sasha Sonnenberg Simpson has been in the game for years, running the popular catering company Prep’d by Sasha. Now she’s taken over the newly developed, street-facing, corner space at the suburb’s fire station. It’s all slick, terracotta-coloured furniture, blond wood, and earthenware ceramics — and already filled with a mix of corporate types and cool kids from the surrounds.