SCHEDULE: A TRIP TO THE SHED AT HUDSON YARDS

This wildly impressive multi-arts centre opens in Manhattan in April. The futuristic structure is a sort of Lincoln Centre for the new age and was designed by starchitects Diller Scofidio + Renfro. It sits directly adjacent to the city’s marvellous, meandering High Line park.

WATCH: TIDYING UP WITH MARIE KONDO

The pocket-sized Japanese clean queen is a Netflix sensation. Binge her show Tidying up with Marie Kondo for some revelations on decluttering, appreciating your stuff (if it doesn’t “spark joy”, it’s gotta go, but not before you thank it for its service), and basically being a happier person. Even if this sort of reality series isn’t your thing, you’d be well placed to know about her tidying concept — the “Konmari method” — and the book that made her name, The Life-changing Magic of Tidying. Trust me, this is definitely going to come up at dinner parties.

WATCH | Tidying up with Marie Kondo trailer: