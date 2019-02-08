BOOK FOR: DESIGN INDABA
It’s our favourite design-conference/brain-food submergence, and arguably the most important of its kind in the world. Get out of the office and spend 27 February to 1 March at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town. The 32 speakers this year include Ane Crabtree, who is the costume designer on dystopian TV darlings The Handmaid’s Tale and Westworld (See? It’s a trend), Kenyan film director Wanuri Kahiu, and fantastic architect for change Mariam Kamara. Plus, knowing founder Ravi Naidoo, there are bound to be some staggering surprises on stage too.
SCHEDULE: A TRIP TO THE SHED AT HUDSON YARDS
This wildly impressive multi-arts centre opens in Manhattan in April. The futuristic structure is a sort of Lincoln Centre for the new age and was designed by starchitects Diller Scofidio + Renfro. It sits directly adjacent to the city’s marvellous, meandering High Line park.
WATCH: TIDYING UP WITH MARIE KONDO
The pocket-sized Japanese clean queen is a Netflix sensation. Binge her show Tidying up with Marie Kondo for some revelations on decluttering, appreciating your stuff (if it doesn’t “spark joy”, it’s gotta go, but not before you thank it for its service), and basically being a happier person. Even if this sort of reality series isn’t your thing, you’d be well placed to know about her tidying concept — the “Konmari method” — and the book that made her name, The Life-changing Magic of Tidying. Trust me, this is definitely going to come up at dinner parties.
WATCH | Tidying up with Marie Kondo trailer:
EVENT OF THE MONTH: David Goldblatt: On the Mines
We don’t care what mountains you have to move to get there, you’d better make plans to visit Cape Town’s Norval Foundation from 13 February. That’s when the new David Goldblatt exhibition opens. It’s arguably the most important show we will see in South Africa for some time to come. This is not only because it is an homage to one of our most important photographers, but also because it is the first time his entire On the Mines series will be shown. It was also the last exhibition he personally helped conceptualise before his death in 2018. The utterly evocative images document life on the mines (and in South Africa) in the 1960s and ’70s. They offer an essential commentary on our history. The show runs until August 11 and has been curated by Karel Nel.
- From the February edition of Wanted 2019.