Gone are the days when using the word “luxury” simply referred to items, to things, to incredibly expensive bags or to plush penthouses over Central Park. Sure, they’re still both part of the luxe package – after all, who’d say no to an exquisite Birkin tote – but the concept has evolved hugely, taking on far more intellectual, ethical and thoughtful dimensions.
Today, when you talk to anyone in the luxury industry, they’ll tell you how their realm is all about experiences and responsibility. At Wanted, we couldn’t agree more.
As the pre-eminent, oldest luxury publication in SA, we have long held an interest in smart, joyful and meaningful ways to spend time and money. We think savouring an exceptional bottle of red wine on a sunny Highveld Sunday afternoon is luxury; that a visit to Madrid or Maputo purely to see art gets us going; that a long, decadent lunch, looking out over the Atlantic, is what we’d love to be doing right now. We think spritzing on a fine perfume and putting on a bespoke tweed jacket say luxury to us. We think reading is luxurious. Long swims are luxurious. Good design is luxurious. Great, meaningful conversations are luxurious.
Crucially, we also think philanthropy is luxurious. Helping people and causes, and choosing products that are thoughtfully made and mindful of our world and environment because you can and want to, is undeniably chic.
So, we have decided to act on our way of thinking – a modern manifesto for a new kind of luxury – and open the domain you see on our pages every month to our readers and clients. Expect the experiences, the engagement, the responsibility in living colour. We know that your time is precious, so we’re not going to be overboard about this, but when we do decide to throw big bashes and have talks, cocktail evenings, masterclasses, dinner parties or other delightful gatherings (and we will), we want you to be part of them.
We want to know what you’re thinking, what you love, what luxury means to you. We promise they’ll be smart, sophisticated, incredibly enjoyable – and, of course, utterly Wanted.
THE MOST WANTED CLUB OFFICIAL LAUNCH
! PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT IS NOW SOLD OUT !
On June 22, we’re going to be indulging in a little luxury – and we’d love you, dear reader, to join us.
On that Saturday morning, the Wanted team and I shall gather at the utterly sexy Daytona space in Melrose Arch for a total immersion into the good life.
Where to start with what we’ve got planned? Well, first off, we’ll be mixing with the smart and generous media maven Carol Bouwer, who’ll chat about luxury and her gorgeous range of bags. We’ll also indulge in fragrance and beauty experiences and products from the likes of Armani, YSL and Lancome and Keihl's, and enjoy a specially curated collection of artwork by global icon Esther Mahlangu.
If you get in on the action, you’ll also be able to check out fabulous timepieces by watch brand Roger Dubuis and enjoy a wine experience from Boschendal, paired with a fabulous floating lunch from Vicky Crease. And all of this, of course, set among the magnificent machines on the Daytona showroom floor. It’s going to be a whirlwind of beautiful items, hedonistic experiences and smart ideas.
And because we're Wanted, you'll never go away empty-handed – but you’ll just have to nab a ticket to find out what we mean by that.
We look forward to seeing you there,
Sarah