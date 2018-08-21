He did a lot of drugs, loved the punk music of the New York’s Bowery in the late ‘70s and, above all, had a passion for food and drink – from all over the world and in all the places traditional food critics weren’t looking for it. After his suicide two months ago, CNN has decided there is still much we didn’t learn during our decades-long love affair with culinary bad boy Anthony Bourdain. The channel, which produced Bourdain’s hugely popular travelling, eating and drinking show Parts Unknown, is working on a feature-length documentary about him, which Vanity Fair reports will air at festivals before being released in theatres as early as next year.

Produced by Zero Point Zero, the production company responsible for Bourdain’s show, the documentary is driven by the idea that as CNN executive vice-president for talent and content Amy Entelis told Vanity Fair: “As well as we knew Tony … because he did reveal himself in the series, there was still a hunger to know more about him, and to honour his work and celebrate him. The documentary format became one of the more obvious ways to go.”