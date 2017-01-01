INTRODUCING THE MOST WANTED CLUB

Gone are the days when using the word “luxury” simply referred to items, to things, to incredibly expensive bags or to plush penthouses over Central Park. Sure, they’re still both part of the luxe package – after all, who’d say no to an exquisite Birkin tote – but the concept has evolved hugely, taking on far more intellectual, ethical and thoughtful dimensions.

Today, when you talk to anyone in the luxury industry, they’ll tell you how their realm is all about experiences and responsibility. At Wanted, we couldn’t agree more.

As the pre-eminent, oldest luxury publication in SA, we have long held an interest in smart, joyful and meaningful ways to spend time and money. We think savouring an exceptional bottle of red wine on a sunny Highveld Sunday afternoon is luxury; that a visit to Madrid or Maputo purely to see art gets us going; that a long, decadent lunch, looking out over the Atlantic, is what we’d love to be doing right now. We think spritzing on a fine perfume and putting on a bespoke tweed jacket say luxury to us. We think reading is luxurious. Long swims are luxurious. Good design is luxurious. Great, meaningful conversations are luxurious.