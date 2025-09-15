On September 7, Johannesburg’s cultural set gathered at Diane Paris’ newly launched showroom to toast the arrival of Wanted magazine’s most anticipated venture yet, the launch of the Most Wanted Club.
In partnership with Quintessentially, the global name in bespoke lifestyle management, and hosted alongside FNB Art Joburg, the evening marked more than a party. It signalled the beginning of a new way of experiencing luxury: through curated access to the very best in entertainment, fashion, sport, art and business.
Fittingly, the launch unfolded as the closing celebration of FNB Art Joburg, one of the year’s defining moments on the African art calendar. “To see everyone gather here, not just in the name of art but in the name of culture, is refreshing,” noted Kwanele Kunene of FNB Art Joburg. “It’s heartwarming, it shows that we’re taking art seriously. When Quintessentially and Wanted approached us, we knew it would take things several notches higher.”
Wanted unveils the Most Wanted Club in SA
Johannesburg toasts the launch of the Most Wanted Club, where art, culture and exclusive experiences seamlessly converge
Image: Xavier Saer
On September 7, Johannesburg’s cultural set gathered at Diane Paris’ newly launched showroom to toast the arrival of Wanted magazine’s most anticipated venture yet, the launch of the Most Wanted Club.
In partnership with Quintessentially, the global name in bespoke lifestyle management, and hosted alongside FNB Art Joburg, the evening marked more than a party. It signalled the beginning of a new way of experiencing luxury: through curated access to the very best in entertainment, fashion, sport, art and business.
Fittingly, the launch unfolded as the closing celebration of FNB Art Joburg, one of the year’s defining moments on the African art calendar. “To see everyone gather here, not just in the name of art but in the name of culture, is refreshing,” noted Kwanele Kunene of FNB Art Joburg. “It’s heartwarming, it shows that we’re taking art seriously. When Quintessentially and Wanted approached us, we knew it would take things several notches higher.”
The world’s most beautiful rail journeys
Image: Xavier Saer
For Wanted, now in its 21st year, the Most Wanted Club is a natural evolution. More than a magazine, Wanted has always been a cultural compass. “I’ve always maintained that Wanted is like the most knowing person at the private members’ club,” remarked editor Aspasia Karras. “The person you want to speak to because they know everything and the reason we know everything is because we’re at parties like this. Tonight isn’t just a celebration of FNB Art Joburg, but of Johannesburg itself.”
Image: Xavier Saer
Image: Xavier Saer
The celebration drew a constellation of notable guests including media personality Boity Thulo, designer Thebe Magugu and musician and broadcaster Unathi Nkayi. SA music royalty Zakes Bantwini set the tone for the night with a performance that had guests dancing under the rare blood moon eclipse, a moment that perfectly encapsulated the club’s vision of blending art, culture and unforgettable experience.
With champagne flowing and conversations weaving through art and luxury, the evening captured the essence of the Most Wanted Club: carefully curated encounters where culture, connection and celebration are at the forefront.
The Most Wanted Club promises more than access, it offers a way of belonging to experiences that define the moment.
For more information about The Most Wanted Club and how to become a member, please contact info@mostwantedclub.africa or 071 864 1262
About The Most Wanted Club:
The Most Wanted Club is a premier luxury concierge and event access club located in SA. With a dedication to excellence and a commitment to surpassing expectations, The Most Wanted Club offers unparalleled access to bespoke experiences and a curated network of like-minded individuals for the most esteemed individuals who demand nothing but the best.
About Wanted: 2024 marked the 20th anniversary of Business Day Wanted, the luxury lifestyle magazine published monthly with South Africa's premier Business newspaper, and daily at www.wantedonline.co.za
Subscribe to Business Day and receive your exclusive FREE copy of Wanted magazine
Double the luxury, double the delight: Wanted Online’s newsletter now comes twice a week