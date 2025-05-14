This weekend’s Nedbank International Polo at Inanda Club Sandton — featuring a spectacular match between SA and Argentina — promises to be bigger, better and tastier with exciting new hospitality offerings.
For the first time in its illustrious history, the event will feature two new exciting additions in the Amex Café and Picnic, brought to you by American Express.
Wanted will be at the luxurious Amex Café, taking in all the polo action from prime centrefield viewing.
The dedicated butler service will serve you a scrumptious, carefully curated menu by Gemelli, while drinks will flow well into the evening. A complimentary bar will be available on select brands until 6pm (cash bar from 6pm — 10pm), with an entertainment line-up that will make sure the fun continues well after the last chukka is played.
While the picnic has been sold out, at the time of writing, there were still a handful of tickets available through Howler.
Your ticket includes:
- Access to the Nedbank International Polo.
- Hosted on the centrefield of the East Bank, perfect prime Polo viewing.
- Gourmet menu by Gemelli.
- Complimentary glass of Champagne Pommery on arrival.
- Complimentary bar on select brands until 6pm (cash bar from 6pm — 10pm).
- Entertainment.
Get your finest threads ready for an unforgettable day of Equestrian Avant-Garde glamour and world-class Polo on Saturday May 17 as our boys on horseback take on the world’s top polo nation.
Get your tickets below.
nedbankinternationalpolo.co.za
