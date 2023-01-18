The Louis Vuitton Radiance cuff is just one of 125 spectacular pieces in the Louis Vuitton Spirit collection. Mirror-polished yellowgold scales in a concave chequerboard pattern are paired with a mandarin garnet.
Spirit Radiance cuff, POR, Louis Vuitton.
STOCKIST
Louis Vuitton: 011 784 9854
