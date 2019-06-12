1. ‘X’ MARKS THE SPOT

The Western Cape has some of the most scenic roads in the world, including the spectacular R44, which hugs the coast as it winds its way from Gordon’s Bay to Rooi Els, on to Betty’s Bay before connecting to Hermanus. Every dad deserves some time out and a little adventuring along this great route without nagging kids in the back seat shouting, “Are we nearly there?”

The BMW Driving Experience in their new X3 XDrive 30d, with 3.0 litre straight-six diesel under the bonnet, ticks all the boxes. The multi-day, instructive and guided tour starts in Cape Town then heads up the West Coast for off-road driving experiences including a most memorable day on the white sand dunes of Atlantis. The breathtaking Cederberg and some dirt tracks are followed by a luxurious two-night rest at the tranquil Bushmans Kloof Lodge.

The new BMW X3 is related to the first-generation X3 in nameplate only. First, it’s slightly bigger than the original X5 but, with new mechanical and construction technology, it’s lighter, more agile and more capable than its predecessor. It is also a handsome beast, with every well-executed contour of its athletic body a true expression of just how capable it is. This will become evident when you take on the Atlantis dunes in this truly dynamic sports utility vehicle.