Mother’s Day is fast-approaching and what better way to show your love than with a thoughtful gift? Everyone loves a little luxury, so this year Wanted asked the team what they thought would make the perfect gift to spoil Mom with …
FOR HER WARDROBE
Any fashion-forward person knows that accessories maketh the outfit. Wanted’s features writer and fashion guru Nothemba Mkhondo suggests a pair of bold, colourful earrings from Kirsten Goss’s Wildcard collection or a red-hot number from Dolce & Gabbana.
FOR HER BEAUTY CABINET
You can never go wrong with fragrance. Modern, feminine and sophisticated, the latest iteration of Giorgio Armani’s Si is a shoo-in for Mom, says Wanted’s beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi. Looking for something for her skin? Lancôme’s Absolue Soft Cream, from their recently updated iconic luxury skincare range, promises to retexturise her complexion, leaving it luminous and rejuvenated.
FOR HER HOME
Subtle décor touches can transform a house into home – a haven of comfort and joy. Wanted’s décor editor Leana Schoeman suggests a statement gold vase from Weylandts or a 100% cotton handwoven blanket from The Storer. While you’re there, why not throw in a pair of their Cactus Silk cushions?
FOR HER BEDSIDE TABLE
There are few things more enjoyable than cosying up with a cuppa and a good read. Wanted’s books editor Michele Magwood suggests compelling novel The Strawberry Thief by Joanne Harris (the best-selling author who brought us Chocolat) or edgy, rock-band inspired ’70s novel Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
SIMPLY FOR HER
There are so many wonderful gifts out there for your mother but, if simplicity is what you’re after, you can’t go wrong with a gift of classic appeal. Wanted digital editor Katharynn Kesselaar suggests a bunch of flowers from Petal&Post or a candle with pomegranate notes from Jo Malone. And the appeal of a luxury pair of pyjamas can never be understated, check out Bena whose silky blush PJ set is the stuff of dreams.