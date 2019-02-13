Sometimes, no matter how well we know our significant other, we’re stumped when a certain day swings around and, since we need no excuse to treat ourselves, we’ve rounded up the five best Valentine’s Day gifts that are secretly for you.
1. FABULOUS FRAGRANCE
Jo Malone Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne, R1 995, Woolworths.
2. KEY (RING) TO THE HEART
Teddy Bear bag charm, from R7 900, Louis Vuitton.
3. LOVE GOGGLES
Aviator sunglasses, from R4 900, Gucci.
4. BRACE IT
Juste Un Clou bracelet, from R92 000, Cartier.