The festive season is upon us and the Martha Stewarts of this world are getting ready to set the perfect table for Christmas. Although they are not a South African tradition, crackers have become an integral part of Christmas. And why not - who doesn’t want to crack open a something filled with all kinds of surprises?

Some crackers out there are disappointing - filled with the usual cheap knick-knacks you will throw away right after the party. However, a few luxury brands have created their own crackers containing lovely items you can actually use.

Here are three cracker options for your dinner table:

1. JO MALONE CHRISTMAS CRACKERS

A table set with Jo Malone crackers will make for a memorable party. Present guests with these crackers, filled with some of the British brand’s best-loved products such as perfumes and body creams, and your do will be lauded for its touch of luxury.

Jo Malone Christmas cracker; R595.00.

2. L'OCCITANE EN PROVENCE

L’Occitane has brought out a cracker kit perfect for spoiling your guests this Christmas. Containing items such as shea butter hand cream and almond shower oil, the French cosmetics company’s offering is sure to be a winner. The beautiful, festive packaging will also add a fun element to your table.

L'Occitane en Provence Xmas Crackers 2018; R395.