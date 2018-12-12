The festive season is upon us and the Martha Stewarts of this world are getting ready to set the perfect table for Christmas. Although they are not a South African tradition, crackers have become an integral part of Christmas. And why not - who doesn’t want to crack open a something filled with all kinds of surprises?
Some crackers out there are disappointing - filled with the usual cheap knick-knacks you will throw away right after the party. However, a few luxury brands have created their own crackers containing lovely items you can actually use.
Here are three cracker options for your dinner table:
1. JO MALONE CHRISTMAS CRACKERS
A table set with Jo Malone crackers will make for a memorable party. Present guests with these crackers, filled with some of the British brand’s best-loved products such as perfumes and body creams, and your do will be lauded for its touch of luxury.
Jo Malone Christmas cracker; R595.00.
2. L'OCCITANE EN PROVENCE
L’Occitane has brought out a cracker kit perfect for spoiling your guests this Christmas. Containing items such as shea butter hand cream and almond shower oil, the French cosmetics company’s offering is sure to be a winner. The beautiful, festive packaging will also add a fun element to your table.
3. MOËT & CHANDON CHRISTMAS CRACKER
The festive season is a time to celebrate and what better way than with bubbly? Well, now you can do so with a bottle of Brut Imperial Champagne which comes out of a Christmas cracker. While sharing is caring, imagine each guest getting to crack open their own bottle of Moët?
Moët & Chandon Christmas cracker 200ml; £19.99 (est. R348.10).