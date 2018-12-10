Black Bay blue watch, R48,000, Tudor.
Chanel No 5 Limited Edition EDP, 100ml, R2,725, Woolworths.
Glenlivet 25-Year-Old whisky, 750ml, R5,999, Bottleshop.
Coin purse, R6,100, Louis Vuitton.
Clockwise from top: 18kt rose-gold Bee Ring with claw-set, oval garnet, with pavé- and Italian-set, round, brilliant-cut diamonds with black rhodium finish, R86,700; 18kt white-gold Bee Brooch with pavé-set, round, brilliant-cut diamonds, with claw-set, marquise tanzanite body and ruby eyes, R94,500; 18kt white-gold Bee Brooch, with claw-set green tourmalines and pavé-set, round, brilliant-cut diamonds, R61,830; all Charles Greig.
Job X Seletti Banana lamp, R4,560, Generation.
Shoulder bag, R79,000, Dolce & Gabbana.
STOCKISTS
CHARLES GREIG 011-325-4477
DOLCE & GABBANA 011-326-7808
GENERATION 011-325-5963