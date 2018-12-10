Clockwise from top: 18kt rose-gold Bee Ring with claw-set, oval garnet, with pavé- and Italian-set, round, brilliant-cut diamonds with black rhodium finish, R86,700; 18kt white-gold Bee Brooch with pavé-set, round, brilliant-cut diamonds, with claw-set, marquise tanzanite body and ruby eyes, R94,500; 18kt white-gold Bee Brooch, with claw-set green tourmalines and pavé-set, round, brilliant-cut diamonds, R61,830; all Charles Greig.