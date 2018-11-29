The traditional advent calendar, known for its sweet treats, now has more to offer than chocolate - think hair and skincare products, miniature scented candles and perfume.

A bonus is they come in sizes that are ideal to pack for your holiday trip. We round up five of our favourite luxury advent calendars to splurge on this Christmas:

1. L’OCCITANE CLASSIC ADVENT CALENDAR

L’Occitane has two advent calendar gift boxes on offer: one designed by Castelbajac and the other illustrated by Kanajo. Each calendar has 24 doors with a surprise hidden behind it. Some of the favourites include Shea Butter Foot Cream, Ultra Rich Body Lotion and Almond Delicious Hand Cream.

L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar, R950.