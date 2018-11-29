The traditional advent calendar, known for its sweet treats, now has more to offer than chocolate - think hair and skincare products, miniature scented candles and perfume.
A bonus is they come in sizes that are ideal to pack for your holiday trip. We round up five of our favourite luxury advent calendars to splurge on this Christmas:
1. L’OCCITANE CLASSIC ADVENT CALENDAR
L’Occitane has two advent calendar gift boxes on offer: one designed by Castelbajac and the other illustrated by Kanajo. Each calendar has 24 doors with a surprise hidden behind it. Some of the favourites include Shea Butter Foot Cream, Ultra Rich Body Lotion and Almond Delicious Hand Cream.
2. BALMAIN ADVENT CALENDAR
Balmain, known for sophistication and elegance when it comes to fashion, has pulled out all the stops with its advent calendar, which offers a collection of its 10 bestselling beauty products.
Behind every door is a treat from the Balmain Hair Couture range, including shampoo and conditioner, argon elixir and a texturizing salt spray.
Balmain Advent Calendar, R2,695.
3. NET-A-PORTER BEAUTY: 25 DAYS OF BEAUTY ADVENT CALENDAR
The Net-a-Porter calendar goes on this list as the most exciting gift for a beauty enthusiast. The brand has curated an exclusive box filled with bestselling goodies. In each drawer is a product from the likes of Omorovicza, Le Labo, Charlotte Tilbury and Sunday Riley, which will help to look your best this party season - or give you a post-holidays quick-fix.
Net-A-Porter Beauty: 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £171 (est. R3,045).
4. GLAM SPARKLE BEAUTY ADVENT CALENDAR
The name says it all – the Glam Sparkle Advent Calendar, put together by high-end UK department store Selfridges, has products by chic brands such as Kiehl’s, Urban Decay, Viktor & Rolf and YSL in each of its 24 drawers.
Glam Sparkle Beauty Advent Calendar, £90 (est. R1,601).
5. DIPTYQUE ADVENT CALENDAR
The Diptyque Advent Calendar is a magical way to count down to Christmas. A collection of the Parisian house’s fragrances, along with mini candles, is waiting to be discovered, making each day of December one to look forward to.
Diptyque Advent calendar, €350 (est. R5,512).