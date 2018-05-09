FLORAL PURSUIT

Forget roses and baby’s breath and spoil mom with beautifully executed posies from some of the country’s most stylish online florists. If you’re in Cape Town, look no further than Petal&Post, whose Mother’s Day Posy is a glorious protea and fynbos creation, which comes complete with a pared-back white ceramic vase.

If you’re looking for a softer aesthetic, you can opt for their regular posies. Joburgers can treat their moms to bespoke hand-tied bunches by Botanicus, the incredibly stylish florist whose mission it is to make people fall in love with flowers, all over again. One look at their work and you’ll see they’ve been succeeding.