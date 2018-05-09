SWEET TREATS
The insanely talented patisserie studio Lionheart makes an array of cakes and confectionery that blur the lines between art and food. Anything bearing their signature will make for a Mother’s Day gift that shows just how much you care. If you’re looking for something a little extra, check out their gift pack, which brings together a flourish of local creative talent - think biscuits by Lionheart, a scented candle by Studio Melissa Louise, a bunch of flowers by Bouwer Flowers and a choice of three cards by Monk Designs.
CHOCOLATE LOVE
You really can’t go wrong with chocolate but why not give it a twist? Joburg producers The Chocolatiers have created classic pastel heart-shaped boxes for Mother’s Day. Instead of your usual Quality Street-type sweet treats, each piece is hand painted and hand crafted and bears a soft centre made from top-notch Belgian couverture and all-natural ingredients.
SCENT JOURNEY
Looking for a scent with a difference? Joburg-based perfumer Saint d’Ici creates natural and limited-edition perfumes with all ingredients ethically sourced in Africa, mainly from small-scale farmers and artisan distillers. For perfumer Marie Aoun, “Moussem” is the ideal Mother’s Day perfume, as its notes of cardamom, rose, aged Bourbon vetiver and Madagascan patchouli, balance the freshness of the greens, while capturing the warmth of the desert, giving it both a feminine and nurturing aroma. Whichever scent you opt for, thanks to packaging as alluring as the perfumes themselves, you can’t go wrong with this stylish gift.
FLORAL PURSUIT
Forget roses and baby’s breath and spoil mom with beautifully executed posies from some of the country’s most stylish online florists. If you’re in Cape Town, look no further than Petal&Post, whose Mother’s Day Posy is a glorious protea and fynbos creation, which comes complete with a pared-back white ceramic vase.
If you’re looking for a softer aesthetic, you can opt for their regular posies. Joburgers can treat their moms to bespoke hand-tied bunches by Botanicus, the incredibly stylish florist whose mission it is to make people fall in love with flowers, all over again. One look at their work and you’ll see they’ve been succeeding.