FOR HER:
LANCOME ABSOLUT ROUGE MATTE LIPSTICK IN 178, R420
Nothing says “Valentine’s day” quite like a bold red lip; this creamy lipstick is highly pigmented with gift worthy packaging.
SMASHBOX FULL EXPOSURE EYESHADOW PALETTE R1,100
Come hither eyes are easy to achieve when gifted with this palette with matte to shimmery hues that create buildable intense smoky eye looks with their wet or dry formulas.
MISS DIOR EDP, 50ml, R1,590
A feminine and refined scent fit for a modern-day princess with notes of pink pepper, blood orange, Grasse rose, Damask rose and rosewood
ESCADA CELEBRATE N.O.W, 80ml, R1,340
Fall in love with this “feel good” scent with notes of ginger; magnolia, cinnamon, vanilla and tonka bean.
GUCCI GUILTY ABSOLUTE POUR FEMME, 75ml, R1,825
The notes of blackberry, Bulgarian rose, Goldenwood and patchouli make this scent too sultry and engaging to resist.
STELLA PEONY EDT, 100ml, R1,375
The juxtaposition of this scent, with notes of black pepper, pink peony and amber, is perfect for a feminine woman with a tomboy twist.
LINGERIE
FOR HIM:
DUNHILL DESIRE RED 100ml R1,095
Spoil your charismatic man who loves to be the centre of attention with this energetic scent with notes of apple, sweet bergamot, rose, patchouli and vanilla musk.
GUCCI OUD, 50ml R1,605
You may gift the special man in your life or feel like keeping this one all for yourself with its oriental unisex scent made up of notes such as pear, raspberry, saffron, Bulgarian rose, oud, patchouli and amber.
ISSEY MIYAKE NUIT D’ISSEY POUR HOMME, 75ml R1,110
For the man who loves an aromatic twist to his scent, this fragrance with intense spicy notes of grapefruit, pink pepper, leather, vanilla and patchouli is right up his alley.
COACH MAN EDT, 100ml R1,175
A super fresh scent that is still woody and warm, Coach Man’s notes of green pear, citrus and Haitian vetiver make this fragrance as charming and inviting as the man who wears it.
LACOSTE EAU DE LACOSTE L12.12 ROUGE, 100ml R1,200
A dreamy scent for a dreamy man; we love this scent for its energetic and decadent composition of mandarin, tea, black pepper, ginger and cardamom.