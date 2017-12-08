Now you can savour your favourite bottle of wine over a few days or even years, thanks to the unique technology of the Coravin Wine Preservation Opener.

Newly imported by Great Domaines importer and distributor of fine European wines, the Coravin is the solution to preserving those half-drunk bottles of wine for another day. Without pulling the cork at all, the Coravin makes use of a pouring needle and pressurised argon gas to allow wine drinkers to pour only as much wine as they want to, from a corked bottle. The system is designed to perfectly access vintage bottles of wine as well as easy drinking table wine – and protects what is left in the bottle for weeks, months or even years.

The Coravin Wine Preservation Opener is available in South Africa at: greatdomaines.co.za/667-coravin