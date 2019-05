Palladiums celebrate their 70th anniversary this year and as part of the festivities, they’ve released a special Smiley edition of boot, just in time for festival season in the summer climes.

Available only in yellow and black, the Smiley Palladiums come with a removable zip pocket containing a festival survival kit like earplugs and smiley stickers.

Look out for more 70th birthday special editions. palladiumboots.com