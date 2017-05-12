You can't help but have a fairy tale moment when you see Fleur De La Vie's long-lasting natural roses. For, like the enchanted rose in Beauty and the Beast, the beauty of these blooms lasts and lasts — for anything from six months to a year, in fact. And they don't need any water.

How's this wizardry possible? Fleur De La Vie uses an eco-friendly technology to process the flowers giving them an extended lifespan. To keep them looking their best, however, they shouldn't be exposed to direct sunlight or humidity.

These long-lasting flowers get even more magical when it comes to the colours available — think everything from classic pink and white to imaginative green and black.

The one thing that isn't quite so magical is the price. You'll pay anything from R550 for a single rose packaged in a clear acrylic box to R4,950 for 55 roses. That said, they will last for ages.