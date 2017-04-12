To commemorate Apple’s 10-year partnership with (RED), Apple has launched the iPhone 7 and 7 plus in a vibrant red aluminium finish.

Sales of this special edition iPhone will contribute to the Global Fund against Aids, tuberculosis and malaria and bring the world a step closer to an AIDS-free generation.

The (RED) iPhone is available online or in store. Apple’s most advanced iPhones to date, the 7 and 7 plus boast increased battery life, a better camera plus greater water and dust resistance.