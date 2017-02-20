Having been inspired by the world’s most renowned amphitheatre, Rome’s Colosseum, it is fitting that Bulgari’s B.zero1 ring has been reinterpreted by another design legend, British architect Zaha Hadid who passed away last year.

The design for the new ring was already conceptualized before the architect died.

The new B.zero1 Design Legend ring reflects Hadid’s signature style of bold, fluid and geometric lines, combined with a nod to the classic home of Rome’s most famous jewellery house.

Clasped by two flat rings that are engraved with the classic Bulgari logo, the central body of the B.zero1 Design Legend ring consists of undulating gold waves. bulgari.com