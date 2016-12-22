Editioned skateboard by one of the original Fook Islanders, artist Norman Catherine, POR, at Robert Sherwood Design, 173 Bree Street, +27 21 424 1268.
Finally something to get excited about. For a lover of classic cars who seldom glances at anything new, the Ford GT certainly gets my nod. The only thing worth queuing for this season, but you'd have to be one of only 1000 customers lucky enough to get the nod from Ford.
Cartier has revisited one of its most popular classics. Created in 1969 by Aldo Cipullo, the Love bracelet is a symbol of an eternal bond. Whether entering into a new commitment, renewing your vows, doing some early shopping for Valentine’s, or simply showing some well-deserved self-love, the 2017 edition of these “modern love handcuffs” are more delicate but no less graphic and appealing to both men and women.
Begin your journey to holiday bliss by unwinding at the new Mai Thai Wellness Spa in De Waterkant (full review in our February print edition). This tranquil inner-city sanctuary is elegantly appointed by Robert Sherwood Design and is the only spa in the Cape to use the exquisite Harnn range of products, which are made with only the finest natural botanicals, inspired by the practice of traditional Asian medicine and naturopathy. Mai Thai Wellness Spa, 18 Dixon Street, De Waterkant, Cape Town, +27214180713, info@maithaiwellness.com.
Tammy Frazer bespoke perfume, R39000 (includes consultations and perfume development), or pret-a-porter ‘After The Rains’ (20ml) pure parfum concentrate in refillable bottle hand-blown by David Reade, R2500,
Add some pattern and colour to your wardrobe with a pair of shorts, POR, from Naked Ape by local fashion icon, designer and stylist Shaldon Kopman. The Firs Rosebank, Johannesburg
The gift that keeps giving: In Cooked in South Africa, 49 chefs, bakers, food truckers and market makers share their earliest memories of food, stories and journeys. On sale at Exclusive Books or online, all proceeds from the sales go to children living with autism. Featured foodies include Wesley Randles at the Shortmarket Club, Karen Dudley at The Kitchen, the Klein brothers at Kleinsky's in Sea Point, Andrea Burgener at The Leopard in Melville, Ashley Moss at The Greenhouse. (An initiative of Wish Upon A Star, a non-profit fund-raising charity).