Cartier has revisited one of its most popular classics. Created in 1969 by Aldo Cipullo, the Love bracelet is a symbol of an eternal bond. Whether entering into a new commitment, renewing your vows, doing some early shopping for Valentine’s, or simply showing some well-deserved self-love, the 2017 edition of these “modern love handcuffs” are more delicate but no less graphic and appealing to both men and women.