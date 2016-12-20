PHILIPPE’S CHRISTMAS WISHLIST

“I love receiving books. Books on art, architecture, and design are always great. The publisher Steidl has an amazing selection and the production is beautiful. My father gave me books for every Christmas growing up, so I always love receiving them. Call me sentimental”

PHILIPPE’S SEASONAL GIVING

“I like to give books, for the same reasons. We also love to give good food or wine as these are things to be shared. Now that I have a young daughter, I will start having to add toys to the mix, and I am pretty sure she’ll also get books!”