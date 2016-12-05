The team worked with Stiaan Louw to create this rock ‘n roll collection and our favourite is undoubtedly these wild Gemini twins. There are two more designs in the Ramona range that is available from Missibaba on Bree Street, Cape Town and Trumpet, Keyes Art Mile, Johannesburg.
Price: R25 000.00
