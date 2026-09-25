The new dining experiences worth booking

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From remote Kalahari fine dining to leisurely Winelands lunches, these are meals designed to linger over. Picture:

From a new Luke Dale Roberts restaurant buried in the Kalahari to a long lunch in Bedfordview, there are plenty of reasons to make more of an occasion of eating out this spring. Here are four new and seasonal dining experiences to put on the calendar.

Fine dining, deep in the Kalahari

There are restaurants you can pop into for dinner, and then there are restaurants that require a safari to get to. Boscia, the new restaurant at Tswalu Kalahari, falls firmly into the second category.

Boscia is Luke Dale Roberts’ new restaurant at Tswalu Kalahari, built into the earth beneath a century-old farmhouse. Picture: (Supplied)

Opened in August under the creative direction of Luke Dale Roberts, the chef behind The Test Kitchen and The Pot Luck Club, Boscia has been built into the earth beneath a century-old farmhouse. The restaurant takes its name from the Boscia albitrunca, a remarkably resilient tree whose roots can reach as far as 68m underground in search of water.

The idea is for dinner to feel like an extension of the safari rather than a separate experience. Guests begin at Boscia House with snacks and cocktails before descending into a root cellar that doubles as a gallery, library and working larder. Its shelves are filled with fermented, pickled and preserved ingredients, reflecting the restaurant’s focus on making use of what the Kalahari provides.

The five-course menu is headed by chef Dillan Kannemeyer, combining Dale Roberts’ classical European training and Asian influences with ingredients such as venison, tsamma melons, Kalahari salt, local dates and wild rosemary. Meat is predominantly sourced from a butcher in the Kalahari, with South African wine pairings and non-alcoholic herbal infusions available throughout the experience.

Boscia’s five-course menu draws on Kalahari ingredients including venison, tsamma melons, local dates and wild rosemary. Picture: (Supplied)

Even the tableware has been commissioned specifically for the restaurant, with pieces created through collaborations between the kitchen and South African artisans including Conrad Hicks, Roché Muller, Wim Botha, Anton Kock and Hadley Craig.

Dinner at Boscia is included for guests staying two or more nights at Tswalu. From October 2026, the restaurant will also open to the public for Saturday lunch at R3,850 per person. Bookings open on the first day of each month at 8am for the following month, through Dineplan or by contacting boscia@tswalu.com.

JAN Franschhoek returns for a fifth season

JAN Franschhoek is back for its fifth season, bringing Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen’s particular combination of South African nostalgia and Michelin-starred cooking to a historic cottage in the middle of La Motte’s lavender fields.

JAN Franschhoek, Veepos, La Motte. (Andrew Dunkin)

The seasonal experience takes place at the estate’s Veepos, where chef Lara van Heerden leads the JAN Franschhoek kitchen. The menu combines familiar South African flavours, regional traditions and local ingredients with Van der Westhuizen’s modern Michelin flair.

The setting helps. Rather than a conventional restaurant dining room, guests gather around one communal table, with the experience unfolding as a food-and-wine occasion rather than a quick meal. Dishes are paired with La Motte’s wines, with the kitchen focusing on the estate and surrounding region for its ingredients and inspiration.

JAN Franschhoek runs seasonally from September to April. (Supplied)

Now in its fifth season, JAN Franschhoek runs seasonally from September to April. The tasting menu with wine pairing costs R3,550 per person, with dinner served from Wednesday to Saturday and Sunday lunch also available. The experience is limited to 20 guests around the communal table and is not suitable for children under 12.

Dinner starts at 6:30pm and Sunday lunch starts at 12:30pm. The experience takes place at La Motte in Franschhoek and reservations are made through Dineplan.

Ridgeback Wines comes to the table at Erinvale

Wine dinners can sometimes become an exercise in working your way through a list of bottles. Erinvale Estate Hotel and Spa’s upcoming evening with Ridgeback Wines is taking a more integrated approach, pairing each wine with a course designed around it.

Ridgeback Cellar Master Renier van Deventer will guide guests through the wines and the estate’s winemaking history. Picture: (Supplied)

BLOOM, Erinvale’s flagship restaurant in Somerset West, will host the four-course Winemaker’s Evening on October 17, with executive chef Sebastian Smith and his team creating the menu while Ridgeback cellar master Renier van Deventer talks guests through the wines and the estate’s winemaking history.

The dinner begins with sourdough pot bread, amasi butter and nasturtium paired with Ridgeback Unwooded Chenin Blanc 2026. Lourensford trout, preserved white asparagus and strawberry follow with the Barrel Fermented Chenin Blanc 2021, while a 64°C egg yolk and butternut tartare is matched with Viognier 2025.

Erinvale’s Winemaker’s Evening pairs each course with a Ridgeback wine selected for the dish. Picture: (Supplied)

The main course is dry-aged Karoo lamb loin with charred artichoke, basil and lamb demi, paired with Cabernet Franc 2024. Dessert brings a Callebaut dark chocolate torte and raspberry alongside Ridgeback Signature C 2020, with petit fours to finish.

The four-course Winemaker’s Evening takes place on Saturday, October 17, at 6:30pm at BLOOM, Erinvale Estate Hotel and Spa in Somerset West. The cost is R850 per person, including the four-course menu and Ridgeback wine pairings. Reservations are essential and can be made through Dineplan or by contacting restaurantmanager@erinvale.co.za.

The 11th Floor makes a case for a long lunch

Johannesburg is not necessarily a city known for lingering over lunch. Between meetings, deadlines and the general business of getting through the day, lunch can easily become something eaten at a desk.

The 11th Floor’s Restaurant Week XXL menu brings executive chef Kyle Marshall’s Mediterranean cooking to a two-course lunch. Picture: (Supplied)

The 11th Floor in Bedfordview is making a case for changing that, at least for a while, with a new two-course lunch menu for Restaurant Week XXL.

Available from September 25 to November 1, the menu draws from executive chef Kyle Marshall’s Mediterranean-influenced cooking rather than creating a separate, pared-back Restaurant Week offering. Diners choose one of three starters and one of three mains, with options ranging from grilled or fried Patagonian squid with garlic aioli and charred lemon to crisp-fried pork belly with pickled carrot and fermented chilli.

The 11th Floor’s two-course menu includes Patagonian squid, pork belly, beef fillet, lamb rack and sea bass. Picture: (Supplied)

The vegetarian option is house-made sun-dried tomato and olive tortellini with grilled artichoke, sweet peas and charred baby onions. Mains include a 250g fire-grilled beef fillet with oyster mushrooms, mushroom crème, yuzu gel and mushroom arancini; Mediterranean lamb rack with red pepper hummus and potato pavé; or crisp-skinned sea bass with crushed new potatoes, warm puttanesca and sugar snap peas.

The Restaurant Week XXL two-course lunch menu is available from September 25 to November 1 at The 11th Floor in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, at R700 per person. Reservations are limited and must be made through the official Restaurant Week platform. Lunch times are subject to the restaurant’s available reservation slots.

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