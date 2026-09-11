Pizza, pasta and plenty of Vonkel

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Simonsig Family Vineyards has been making Kaapse Vonkel, South Africa’s first bottle-fermented sparkling wine, for 55 years, so it seems fitting that its new restaurant should be built around food that likes a glass of something sparkling beside it.

Vonkel at Simonsig has opened at the Stellenbosch estate, filling a space next to the Tasting Room that had been dormant since the pandemic. Operated by restaurateur and sommelier Marc Botes of The Tafel Group, the restaurant serves Mediterranean-influenced food from brunch through lunch, with a menu that puts more emphasis on ingredients than elaborate technique.

Operator and sommelier Marc Botes’ passion for sparkling wine was deepened by a tasting of a 1964 vintage Champagne in London. Picture: Julian Richfield (Julian Richfield)

That simplicity is deliberate. While there are the usual suspects — pizza, pasta, bruschetta, tartare, salads, burgers and plenty of things designed for sharing — the restaurant has emphasised just how particular it is about what goes into them.

The locally made burrata and mozzarella come from Puglia Cheese in the Western Cape, San Marzano tomatoes grown near Italy’s Mount Vesuvius are used for the sauces, and the Neapolitan-style pizza dough is made with imported Doppio Zero flour and fermented for 36 hours.

As for olive oil, a Mediterranean staple, it’s sourced on the farm itself, with Simonsig’s own extra-virgin olive oil making an appearance throughout the menu. It’s a fairly unfussy style of cooking, but one where the quality of the ingredients matters as much as the chef in charge.

Locally made burrata and mozzarella feature alongside San Marzano tomatoes and estate-grown olive oil. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

Despite the supposed simplicity, the restaurant has taken extra care. The pizza, for example, is hand-stretched and cooked in a wood-fired oven, with toppings ranging from Margherita and confit-garlic mushroom to ’nduja and burrata with Parma ham. There are also house-made pastas, including tagliatelle with artichoke and cherry tomato and pappardelle with slow-braised lamb shoulder.

Alongside the Mediterranean offerings, there is brunch, featuring the usual suspects alongside a few more elaborate options. There are house-baked bagels with avocado, whipped goat’s cheese or other toppings, a potato rosti with bacon, mushrooms and a poached egg, and a smoked salmon and seaweed caviar Croque Monsieur. The Royale Roll is perhaps the most indulgent of the bunch, with butter-poached crayfish, scrambled egg and Cap Classique beurre blanc in a brioche roll.

Brunch at Vonkel at Simonsig. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

Lunch is structured more for grazing, with smoked salmon blinis, crispy artichokes, pork scratchings, bruschetta, cheese and charcuterie boards, followed by salads, tartare, squid and more substantial plates. The burgers include a buttermilk-fried chicken version with slaw, umami ketchup and miso mayo, as well as a bone-marrow beef burger made with Chalmar beef.

For Botes, the “sun-kissed” Mediterranean dishes naturally complement the South African Winelands, and he has plenty of experience pairing food with bubbles. The operator grew up drinking Kaapse Vonkel, but his interest in sparkling wine deepened while working as a sommelier in London, where a tasting of a 1964 vintage Champagne made a particular impression. He subsequently spent weekends visiting Champagne houses while working for the Gordon Ramsay Group.

Vonkel’s wine list features only Simonsig wines, including Cap Classiques, still wines and older vintages. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

“It was my deep dive into what I loved most, and when I returned to South Africa, Cap Classique became my ultimate wine,” Botes explained. “For this reason, along with many more, it was a natural synergy for me to create a restaurant centred around food that works beautifully with Kaapse Vonkel.”

At Vonkel, that passion is reflected in the wine list, which is made up entirely of Simonsig wines. Alongside the estate’s Cap Classiques and still wines, diners can request older vintages from the cellar.

There is also an unusually modest approach to wine pricing. Botes says the restaurant adds R10 per glass and R30 per bottle to the cellar-door price, rather than applying the sort of large mark-ups that have become common at wine estates.

Simonsig now offers brunch, lunch, wine tastings, sabrage and bottle-degorging experiences. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

“You’re at Simonsig because you want to drink Simonsig wine,” he says. “It would seem crazy to charge customers an excessive amount when the wine is made right here on this land.”

The restaurant also changes the rhythm of a visit to the estate. The Tasting Room now has its own snack platters, including smoked salmon blinis, mushroom arancini, crispy artichokes and pork belly scratchings, as well as cheese and charcuterie. You can make a meal of them or use the tasting as a prelude to lunch next door.

The estate’s Tasting Room now offers snack platters designed to precede lunch at Vonkel next door. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

And, naturally, there are several ways to spend more time with the wine itself. The estate offers Cap Classique tastings, a Sabrage Experience, a degorging experience through Follow the Vonkel, and the option to paint your own bottle of Kaapse Vonkel.

For a wine farm with more than half a century of sparkling-wine history behind it, adding a restaurant feels like a natural trajectory. You can come for the wine, stay for lunch, or do what the Winelands does best and turn both into a long afternoon.

Vonkel at Simonsig is at Simonsig Family Vineyards, Kromme Rhee Road, Koelenhof, Stellenbosch. Brunch is served from 9am to 12pm daily and lunch from 12pm to 5pm. Bookings can be made via Dineplan.

simonsig.co.za