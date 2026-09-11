The Master Blender who fell into whisky

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I arrive at Bottega Café a little early for my interview with Julieann Fernandez, Master Blender and Head of Spirit Supply for CVH Spirits. It’s partially planned, because I hope to catch up with the restaurant’s owner, Saverio Cardillo, and get some insights into the relaunch that I’m here to attend. He’s keen to chat, so we find a spot under seemingly infinite rows of wondrous whiskies. Before we begin, I glance up and notice a few new shelves, one of which floats almost impossibly overhead. It boasts a very enticing 30-year-old Bunnahabhain, and it’s the perfect segue…

“Having Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, Ledaig and Deanston back on our shelves is quite an achievement,” explains Cardillo. “They’re such great, proudly South African brands, and they haven’t been easy to get.” Although all three distilleries mentioned (Tobermory produces Ledaig) are in Scotland, they are owned by CVH Spirits, a local business, majority-owned by South African investment group Remgro.

We whisky lovers claim them as we would Trevor Noah or Charlize Theron. Regardless of which foreign land they may call home, we’re happy that they’re making contact again and have found a way back to our shores. The night’s line-up features a range of delights, from the Deanston 12-Year-Old to a Bunnahabhain Stiùireadair and the Ledaig Sinclair Series Rioja Cask Finish. “We’re going to be in for a treat,” enthuses Cardillo, before going into detail about what makes each of these offerings so unique and appealing.

“I actually met Julieann three years ago in Scotland at the Deanston Distillery,” he tells me. “She was passionate and knowledgeable and had these great ideas for wood finishes. So, I can’t believe that I’m seeing her tonight.” And just like that, as if on cue, Julieann walks in. After we talk, she proceeds to host the tasting, peppering it with personal insights and nuggets of information. It’s as whisky should be: relaxed, edifying and fun. Near the end, Cardillo pulls that 30-year-old off the shelf and pours us all a dram. It’s the perfect ending. Here’s how it began.

Julieann Fernandez’s career began in analytical chemistry before taking her into the world of Scotch whisky. Picture: (Supplied)

Julieann, your journey into whisky started in an unlikely place: forensic sciences. What made you choose that career path?

I’m a big believer that everybody has a gift, and they’re good at something. For me, it just happened to be science, and I became really interested in the analytical side of things. My mum was in the funeral business, so I don’t know if there was maybe a slightly morbid connection, but I think that’s what piqued my interest. So yeah, I decided to go to university, and that’s what I chose to study.

And did you enjoy it?

I absolutely loved it, but getting a job in Scotland is really, really difficult, so I decided to take a year out between my third and fourth year at university, just to get some sort of work experience, either in a lab, or just something more hands-on. I applied for lots of different things, from oil to gas, and it just so happened that the position I got was in the whisky industry, and from there, I just fell in love with it.

So, you’re Scottish, surrounded by more whisky distilleries than most people, and you fell into whisky accidentally?

Nobody in my family was a whisky drinker, so it’s not something that I had much exposure to. When I started working, it was analytical chemistry stuff, so actually analysing the whisky. But part of the role did involve sensory analysis. So, I did the organoleptic assessment, and I realised that I really enjoyed it, and I got a really good score.

After doing that for a year and building up my knowledge and confidence, I felt this was something that I really enjoyed and I would like to do more of. So, after I graduated, I wanted to go back into Scotch whisky because that’s where I’d found that passion.

The Bunnahabhain distillery on the Isle of Islay in Scotland. Picture: (Supplied)

Tell me more about that part of your journey.

I graduated in 2014, and I went to the Scotch Whisky Research Institute, which is an amazing organisation based in Edinburgh. They really support the Scotch whisky industry with research. I was an analytical chemist, but I didn’t want to spend all my time in a lab analysing samples. So, I thought to myself, I need to find a way to get back into actual whisky making. And then a job came up again with Chivas Brothers in their grain distillery, Strathclyde, right in the centre of Glasgow.

I moved there, and again I was doing the analytical side of things, but I did get to spend a lot of time understanding the ins and outs of how grain whisky is made. And then, because Strathclyde closed in the summer for a maintenance period, I would then go up to Speyside (to Chivas Brothers’ other distilleries) and work in their labs and start to learn more about malt whisky distilling. I was fascinated.

And how did you move from there to where you are now?

Distell approached me in 2017, and it just sounded like such a good opportunity. So, I joined as a blender. It was really hands-on ― I learnt about the brands and the history of each of our distilleries. And then, at the end of 2019, I was approached about the position of Master Blender, which was advertised, and external candidates applied for. Now, at the time I would have been 27, and I was pregnant with my first child, but I interviewed the same as everybody else and got the job just as I was going off on maternity leave for my first son. It’s honestly been a whirlwind since then.

You were now in charge of some heavyweight whisky brands. What was that like?

Taking over control of all these liquids, you feel like you’ve got the weight of the world on your shoulders. It’s funny because I wanted to make sure that the quality and the consistency were there, but I also wanted to make my mark, because I didn’t want to do the same as what everybody had done over the years. I felt I had this unique opportunity where I wanted to stay true to our roots but also just do me. So, there was definitely a lot of pressure, but the longer you do it, the more your confidence grows.

Ledaig’s Sinclair Series, pioneered by Julieann Fernandez, pays tribute to the distillery's founder, John Sinclair. Picture: (Supplied)

What was the best advice you were given in those early days?

Believe in yourself and follow your gut. That is what I do. I think you do get a bit of imposter syndrome sometimes, and you think, wow, to have this role at this stage in my life is absolutely unbelievable. But you need to just forget about that. Believe in yourself and believe in your talents.

What about the worst advice?

What I discard is probably the opinions that people have. You could make something in a unique cask, for example, and not everybody’s going to love it. And you know what? That’s OK. It then becomes a talking point, and you talk about what they did love about it or what they didn’t like about it.

I’ve been told by many people that whisky is part science, part magic. It’s a bit like striking a balance between forensic evidence and deep-seated intuition. Do you agree?

Whisky is one of those things where it’s very, very hard to know exactly what it’s going to do. You can have this perfect blend in your head and have ratios written down on paper. You pull it together, and it’s nothing like what you thought it was going to be. A lot of the time, that analytical side does need to go out the window, and you must become a bit more of an artist. It’s a mixture of everything: a little bit of magic, a little bit of science, but mainly art for me.

I’ll buy casks based on flavour profile, and then I’ll put whisky in and I’ll just taste it and see how it starts to perform, and go from there, because whisky takes its own journey, and we can’t change that. I just go with the flow now.

You wear many hats in your day-to-day job. What does your typical day entail?

There’s no such thing as a typical day ― no two days are the same. As soon as the new spirit comes off the still, that’s when it becomes my responsibility. I look after the process from the start right through to when we fill the casks. So, my day can go from nosing new make spirit to grading that, pulling new blends together, purchasing casks and looking at our inventory, right through to managing our blend centre, where all the casks come in and are married together, and made ready for bottling. It’s a huge role. It’s a lot of responsibility, but that’s what I love about it. There’s a lot of strategy that goes into the job role, so it’s very varied. That’s what keeps it interesting.

Bunnahabhain’s unpeated, sherry-led style sees much of its whisky matured in Oloroso casks. Picture: (Supplied)

When it comes to working on the different distilleries, do you have different approaches, or do you have some kind of rule of thumb that pertains to all of them?

Each of them has their own unique house style. For Bunnahabhain, it’s that un-peated sherry, so most of what we make there will be filled into Oloroso casks. For Deanston, Tobermory and Ledaig, it’s more the bourbon style. But, then from there, I do take different approaches. You do have that experimental nature with Deanston, so you’re always looking at laying down something really special and unique. With Bunnahabhain, you’re experimenting with different sherries and looking at limited editions that are bold and expressive but still true to who we are.

It’s a similar approach to all of them, where the distillery character remains at the forefront of everything we do. So, no matter what cask I use for any of these distilleries, it will never mask the character and the DNA of the new-make spirit.

You were talking earlier about wanting to put your stamp on things. Which whisky that you’ve created comes closest to capturing the spirit of Julieann Fernandez?

It’s sold out, but the Deanston Orange Wine Cask Finish was a 17-year-old that’s finished in orange wine casks from Andalucía. My father’s Spanish, so it brought together my Andalusian background with my Scottish roots, and it really showcased my personality and my approach to whisky making.

Deanston’s house style provides room for experimentation, including distinctive and unusual cask finishes. Picture: (Supplied)

Whisky culture has changed dramatically over the years. Are there any old myths or preconceptions that you’re happy to see the back of and, on the flipside, how would you like to see whisky culture grow and evolve?

It’s the same answer for both: there’s no right or wrong way to drink whisky. Drink whisky however you like, if you enjoy it, that’s all that matters. What I want to see more of is inclusivity. We’ve got to encourage more people to get into whisky. I want to see younger consumers, more women and more people [being made to feel] that they’re welcome in the industry.

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