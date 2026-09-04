Tasha’s Le Parc comes to Waterfall

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Le Parc, the Parisian-inspired food emporium by Tashas Group, has opened its second Johannesburg outpost, bringing its particular version of Parisian café culture to Polofields Crossing in Waterfall City.

Since opening at Hyde Park Corner, the Tashas Group concept has positioned itself somewhere between restaurant, bakery, flower shop and lifestyle store, borrowing from the small pleasures of everyday Paris rather than trying to recreate a grand French restaurant. At Polofields, that idea gets a little more room to breathe.

The new space includes an outdoor garden and boules court, while dinner service extends the offering beyond the breakfast-and-lunch rhythm of the Hyde Park location, making the restaurant as suited to a morning coffee and pastry as it is to an evening with friends.

The Polofields location introduces dinner service alongside Le Parc’s familiar breakfast and lunch offering. Picture: (Supplied)

The food, of course, remains at the centre of it all. The all-day menu takes familiar French-inspired dishes and gives them a contemporary treatment, alongside Le Parc’s artisan breads and handcrafted patisserie. There is also the exclusive collection created by pastry chef Jared Melamed of La Tarte Patisserie, available only at Le Parc.

One of the more playful additions at Polofields is Le Swirl, Le Parc’s take on soft serve. Vanilla ice cream is paired with combinations such as berry compote, lemon curd, caramel and chocolate, then finished with toppings including fudge, honeycomb brittle and toasted oat crumble. The flavours deliberately lean into nostalgia, with references to lemon meringue tart, chocolate cake and salted caramel honeycomb.

Warm bread, flowers, patisserie and soft serve give Le Parc Polofields its own little corner of Paris. Picture: (Supplied)

The Retail Emporium remains part of the experience, stocked with the sort of things that make everyday life feel marginally more considered: pantry staples, fresh flowers, home and kitchenware, coffee-table books and bread from the bakery. The idea is less about making a special trip than having several reasons to drop in, whether you are picking up sourdough, buying flowers or sitting down for lunch.

“Opening in Waterfall City feels like a natural next step for Le Parc,” says Natasha Sideris, CEO and founder of Tashas Group. “We’re excited to bring our little corner of Paris to this vibrant community, with everything that makes Hyde Park so special ― beautiful food, the bakery, flowers, the emporium and now dinner too.”

Le Parc’s Retail Emporium stocks pantry staples, fresh flowers, homeware, books and freshly baked bread. Picture: (Supplied)

The Polofields opening is the second chapter in Le Parc’s South African expansion, with a Cape Town outpost in Mouille Point due to open in November 2026. For now, Waterfall has its own little corner of Paris, complete with warm bread, flowers, soft serve and a boules court.

Le Parc Polofields is open from 7am to 9pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, 7am to 10pm from Wednesdays to Saturdays and 7am to 6pm on Sundays.

Le Parc Polofields

27 10 502 2586 | polofields@leparcemporium.com

Shop 40, Polofields Crossing, Polofields Drive, Waterfall City, Midrand

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