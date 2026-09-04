Nokx Majozi serves up a showstopper

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Chef Nokx Majozi spent August working her way around the country, touring her new book, The South African Cookbook.

There was a book launch at Exclusive Books in Rosebank, a collaboration with Moses Moloi at Gigi in Joburg, a four-hands dinner with Johannes Richter at The LivingRoom at Summerhill Guest Estate in Durban, a lunch with Studio H, an evening in conversation with Justine Drake, and then a dinner at Heirloom at Cape Grace, where she cooked alongside executive chef Wesli Jacobs.

Cape Town was the last stop before she flew back to London. And the latter is also the only restaurant where what she cooked for the collaboration has remained on the menu.

She is particular about what to call it. “It’s not a pie; it’s a showstopper, a centrepiece,” the chef exclaims. The dish is a beef Wellington, a roast wrapped in pastry and, when cut down the middle, reveals the perfectly cooked centre.

The Wellington is the lasting result of Majozi’s collaboration with Heirloom executive chef Wesli Jacobs. Picture: (Supplied)

The detail and the technique are what she likes to hand over when she collaborates or runs a masterclass, and teaching the method to the Cape Grace kitchen has allowed Chef Wesli Jacobs and his team to run with it — for a limited time.

While a British classic, the South African influence lies in the ingredients used. Local Wagyu fillet is the hero, chargrilled first to pick up smoke, then rolled in mustard and biltong. The duxelles is made with mixed mushrooms, garlic and porcini powder rather than a single variety of mushroom. Another twist sees local bresaola taking the place usually reserved for Parma ham. It is then, of course, enveloped in a glorious, golden pastry casing. It is simply served with pomme purée, roast squash and imifino. It is indeed a showstopper.

Chef Nokx Majozi preparing her mouth-watering Beef Wellington in the Heirloom kitchen. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

The South African-born and raised Majozi, who is currently chef in residence at Fallow in St James, spent 11 years at Rosewood London, where she launched The Pie Room at Holborn Dining Room with Calum Franklin and took it over as head pie maker in 2022, overseeing the making of more than 300 pies a day. CODE has named her one of the 100 Most Influential Women in Hospitality twice. Jay Rayner picked her as one of his Rising Stars in 2022.

The tour was for The South African Cookbook: Authentic Flavour-Packed Recipes from Cape Town to Durban, her first, published by Bloomsbury and distributed locally by Jonathan Ball Publishers. The book is available in select retailers now.

The Wellington runs on the menu at Heirloom at Cape Grace until September 22.

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