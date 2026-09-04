East City Grill rewrites the classics

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East City Grill reworks South African classics with Japanese-inspired techniques for its new Feast for 4 menu.

South African chefs have a habit of finding new and increasingly interesting ways to reinvent the country’s most iconic foods. East City Grill, the steakhouse and Japanese-influenced grill in Cape Town, is doing precisely that with its newly introduced Feast for 4 menu.

The sharing menu taps into familiar South African flavours — biltong, vetkoek, snoek, roast potatoes and Peppermint Crisp tart — but gives them a distinctly East City Grill treatment, just in time for Heritage Month. Designed for four people and available at both lunch and dinner, it is less a tasting menu than a proper meal built around the idea of passing dishes around the table.

A charred prawn and avocado cocktail gives the retro South African starter a distinctly East City Grill twist. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

The approach fits neatly with the way East City Grill cooks. The Harrington Street restaurant works with locally sourced meat and open-fire cooking, while Japanese ingredients and techniques bring another layer of flavour and umami to the plate.

It begins with biltong lamingtons and miso butter, followed by vetkoek with snoek pâté and pickled curried sultana jam. Roast lamb potstickers come with yakiniku sauce, while a charred prawn and avocado cocktail revisits the retro starter, with the prawns given some time over the grill.

Prime fillet is grilled over open flames and filled with Wagyu bone marrow and fresh garden herbs. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

The main course is a prime fillet of beef, grilled over open flames, wrapped in caul fat and filled with Wagyu bone marrow and fresh garden herbs. It comes with crispy roast potatoes and beef gravy, alongside Koshihikari rice, cinnamon and soy Kuri squash, grilled seasonal greens and a tomato, mint and red onion salad.

For executive chef Jaycee Ferreira, that last dish is particularly personal. “It’s the kind of salad my Ouma used to make,” he says. “It’s simple, fresh and exactly what you want alongside a rich piece of beef.”

Dessert takes a similarly nostalgic approach. The restaurant’s version of Peppermint Crisp tart uses homemade tennis biscuits, amasi, miso caramel and Peppermint Crisp, finished with dark chocolate, followed by a smoked yuzu bonbon.

East City Grill’s Peppermint Crisp tart combines homemade tennis biscuits, amasi, miso caramel and dark chocolate. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

It’s a fun option for anyone who likes the idea of seeing familiar childhood favourites given a bit of a rethink. More importantly, the menu makes a convincing argument for why heritage food doesn’t necessarily need to be treated reverently. Sometimes the most interesting way to revisit the dishes you grew up with is to mess with them a little.

The Feast for 4 is a permanent addition to the menu and is available for lunch and dinner, priced at R2,600 for four people, or R650 per person.

The restaurant is open for lunch from 12pm to 4pm and dinner from 6pm to 09.30pm from Tuesday to Saturday.

eastcitygrill.co.za

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