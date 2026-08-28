REVIEW | Green and gold from Rocky Patel

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Two recent additions to Rocky Patel’s vast catalogue remind regular smokers that there is still plenty left to discover. Picture:

When it comes to cigar lines and blends, Rocky Patel Premium Cigars seems to have had the most with, according to Cigar Aficionado, over 100 lines, historically, that include core releases, limited editions, commemorative lines, collaborations, vitolas and so on.

While there is no definitive data, it could be argued that Rocky Patel has the largest cigar portfolio as an independent, single-brand cigar manufacturer.

Of course, not all its blends are available in the market, with some discontinued (like Indian Tabac and 1961), but even in our small South African environment, there are quite a few different lines available, and have been for some years.

Rocky Patel, the man behind one of the most prolific names in premium cigars. Picture: (Rocky Patel Premium Cigars)

Rocky Patel seems to have taken to heart the words of William Cowper in his 1785 poem titled The Timepiece: “Variety’s the very spice of life, That gives it all its flavour.” And, for a long time, I was here for it, sampling every Rocky Patel blend I could get my hands on. Perhaps I overdid it a bit, but also, too much choice can be overwhelming, and, as a result, I have since settled back into my LB1 Robusto and Decade Robusto, occasionally grabbing a Disciple, ALR or Sixty.

With that said, I recently got my hands on two Rocky Patel cigars, both released in 2024 and both rolled at Rocky Patel’s Tabacalera Villa Cuba SA (Tavicusa) in Estelí, Nicaragua, that have reminded me why I won’t stray too far.

Rocky Patel Emerald

A smooth, medium-bodied smoke characterised by cedar, earth and peppery spice alongside chocolatey creaminess and sweetness. Picture: (Rocky Patel Premium Cigars)

The Rocky Patel Emerald is a medium-bodied box-pressed cigar with an Ecuadorian wrapper, dual binders — Nicaraguan and Mexican — and a filler made up of Nicaraguan tobacco with, according to Rocky Patel, “a single leaf from the Jamastran Valley of Honduras”.

Jamastran tobacco is known for flavours that include cedar, peppery spice and earth, and these are prominent in the Emerald’s blends, as well as a chocolatey creaminess and sweetness.

I lean towards more full-bodied cigars, but the Emerald, while being a bit lighter, makes up for it in smoothness and flavour, particularly as one goes through the thirds. It comes in three vitolas, namely a 5.5 x 50 Robusto, a 6.5 x 52 Toro and a 6 x 60 Sixty. I smoked both the Robusto and the Toro and, because of the lightness, have gone back for the Toro a couple of times.

The Emerald offers a lighter introduction to Rocky Patel without sacrificing flavour or character. Picture: (Rocky Patel Premium Cigars)

To be honest, I find the bright reflective green sheath that covers just over half of the cigar a bit much, but, once removed, it is a good-looking cigar with two white bands. The bright green feels a bit more at home on the beautifully made and designed box.

A good cigar if you are starting your journey with enough flavour and character for those of us who are a bit more regular smokers. For me, the Robusto works as a midday cigar.

Rocky Patel Gold Label

The Gold Label Sixty is a rich, slow-burning cigar designed for those occasions when there is nowhere else you need to be. Picture: (Rocky Patel Premium Cigars)

Off the bat, Rocky Patel’s Gold Label are beautiful cigars, whether in 3.5 x 46 Half Corona, 5.5 x 50 Robusto, 6.5 x 54 Toro or 6 x 60 Sixty. The patterned, embossed gold sheath on the Sixty especially gives it a sophisticated and luxurious feel that carries over into the actual smoke.

The filler tobacco is aged and is a blend of tobaccos from Jalapa and Estelí in Nicaragua, which has been bound together with a Connecticut Shade and Connecticut Broad double binder, all wrapped in Ecuadorian Habano.

The Gold Label is available in four vitolas, from the compact Half Corona to the imposing 6 x 60 Sixty. Picture: (Rocky Patel Premium Cigars)

I have only sampled the Sixty and find it smooth with hints of cocoa, leather and earth. The spiciness comes on the back of the palate the deeper one gets into the cigar, with lingering notes of white pepper and hints of subdued cinnamon, particularly in the last third.

Medium to full-bodied and box-pressed (except the Half Corona), the Gold Label Sixty is a cigar to be savoured and cannot be rushed. It is an occasion — and occasional — cigar for those moments when you have time and want to take time for yourself.

rockypatel.com

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