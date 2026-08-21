The age of Redbreast: A rare Irish whisky tasting

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Five Redbreast expressions offered a fascinating look at how cask selection, maturation and spirit interact over more than three decades. Picture:

If you agree with the often-paraphrased line from James Joyce’s Dubliners, “The light music of whiskey falling into glasses makes an agreeable interlude”, you may well feel a touch of Fomo at the thought of missing the Midleton master class with Kevin O’Gorman, master distiller at Midleton Distillery, held at the beautiful Fairlawns Boutique Hotel in Sandton.

O’Gorman is a leading figure in modern Irish whiskey and, since 2020, the master distiller at Midleton Distillery in County Cork, overseeing the pot-still and grain spirits behind Midleton Very Rare, Redbreast, Jameson, Powers and the Spot range.

Kevin O’Gorman has overseen distillation and maturation at Midleton Distillery as master distiller since 2020. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

A Cork native and University of Limerick graduate, he joined Midleton in 1998 as a distiller under the renowned Barry Crockett, who instilled a lasting principle: while lab analysis has value, nose and taste ultimately define whiskey quality.

In 2007, O’Gorman became master of maturation, managing Midleton’s ageing stocks, sourcing casks globally, and developing deep expertise in how wood type, previous fills, seasoning, toast, char, warehouse conditions and time shape a spirit. His 2020 promotion increased his responsibilities to encompass both distillation and maturation, from the quality of newly made spirit to stocks that may not be bottled for decades.

Kevin O’Gorman led guests through five expressions of Redbreast Irish whiskey at Fairlawns Boutique Hotel. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

O’Gorman’s philosophy centres on balance between distillate and maturation. Age and specific casks are not the point; the aim is a balance, where neither spirit nor wood dominates. During the tasting, these principles proved paramount in Redbreast’s success as an Irish whiskey.

History of Irish whiskey

Uisce Beatha, pronounced ISH-ka BA-ha, is the Irish term for whiskey, also referred to as “aqua vitae” or “water of life” in ancient times. The first written reference we have purportedly dates to 1405 in the Annals of Clonmacnoise, in which Richard Mac Rannell died after a “surfeit of aqua vitae”. Though debated, the reference makes Irish whiskey one of the oldest recorded distilled drinks.

By the late 19th century, Irish whiskey was a dominant force in the international whiskey trade, with substantial distilleries such as Roe’s, Powers, and Jameson operating in Dublin.

Several near-simultaneous events at the beginning of the 20th century proved disastrous for the industry. World War 1 damaged exports, followed by the Irish War of Independence and the Irish Civil War. A subsequent trade war with Great Britain sharply reduced exports to Commonwealth markets, while prohibition in the US caused many distilleries to shut down.

Midleton Distillery in County Cork produces the spirits behind Redbreast, Midleton Very Rare, Jameson, Powers and the Spot range. Picture: (Discover Ireland)

In 1966, when Irish whiskey seemed less an industry than a survivor, the remaining companies formed Irish Distillers. Operations were consolidated at Midleton Distillery in County Cork, while Bushmills remained in Northern Ireland.

By the late 20th century, the industry had been reduced to just a handful of distilleries and faced a very uncertain future. Then in 1988 Pernod Ricard acquired Irish Distillers, bringing something the category desperately needed: capital and a route back to the world through marketing. The takeover helped trigger a renaissance in Irish whiskey that continues today.

The five whiskeys

The tasting line-up included a Redbreast 12-year-old, 18-year-old, 21-year-old, 27-year-old and a distillery cask sample of a 34-year-old.

Tasting the five Redbreasts side by side revealed something more interesting than simply climbing a ladder of age and price. Each whiskey expressed deepening fruit and character, while the oak moved from accompaniment to structure. By the time we reached the oldest expressions, it became increasingly difficult to tell where the distillate ended and the influence of the cask began.

The masterclass followed Redbreast from its 12-year-old expression to a rare 34-year-old distillery cask sample. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

The Redbreast 12-year-old showed the core characteristics of its bourbon and sherry casks, with balanced notes of orchard and dried fruit, vanilla, baking spice and toasted oak alongside the distinctive character of Irish pot-still whiskey.

With the 18-year-old, the profile became richer. Blackcurrant, raspberry, cherry and fig replaced much of the brighter orchard fruit, while chocolate, nuts and mature oak emerged. The inclusion of cream sherry and ruby port casks illustrated just how much cask choice can change a whiskey.

The 21-year-old was perhaps the most interesting bottle in the tasting. Rather than simply becoming darker and more oak-driven, it opened up into something aromatic and exotic, with tropical fruit, nuts and vanilla alongside beautifully integrated sherry and oak. It was a reminder that age doesn’t always mean intensity but can instead bring greater charm.

The 27-year-old, with time spent in ruby port casks, was another significant step. The fruit became richer and more concentrated, joined by deeper spice, nuts, leather and mature oak. By this point, the oak was no longer simply adding flavour but shaping the whiskey itself.

The Midleton Masterclass with Kevin O'Gorman at Fairlawns Boutique Hotel in Sandton. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Finally came the excellent 34-year-old distillery cask sample. It began as whiskey from the first casks of Redbreast 27 before spending an additional seven years in a fourth-fill bourbon cask. The interesting question was not what separates a 27-year-old from a 34-year-old, but what those extra seven years had actually accomplished.

The fruit had shifted to dried and candied notes, joined by vanilla, spice, old wood, tobacco, wax and resin. Most interesting was how much of the original pot-still character could still be found after more than three decades in cask, including the oily quality that pot-stills are famous for. Even after 34 years, Redbreast still tasted like Redbreast.

It was an object lesson in what time and wood progressively do to the unmistakable character of Redbreast Irish whiskey.

Standouts and conclusions

There was no weak whiskey in the lineup, but there were certainly standouts. The 21-year-old was perhaps the surprise of the tasting, its tropical fruit, nuts, vanilla and beautifully integrated sherry giving it an elegance and complexity that made it particularly charming.

The 27-year-old was more powerful and mature, with the ruby port influence clearly evident in its concentrated fruit, spice and deeper wood character. Here, the cask was no longer sitting alongside the spirit. The two had become increasingly difficult to separate.

But the 34-year-old distillery sample was something else entirely. Not simply because of its age or rarity, but because we knew where it had come from. Those additional seven years had changed the whiskey considerably, yet beneath all that maturity, the oily pot-still character remained.

Perhaps that was the most important lesson of the tasting. Age matters, but age alone does not make great whiskey. The spirit, the cask and the decisions made along the way matter just as much.

Tasting Redbreast side by side revealed how fruit, spice and oak evolve as the whiskey matures. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

There was something fitting about hearing this from O’Gorman. His career has taken him from distillation to maturation and ultimately to responsibility for both, giving him an unusually complete view of how whiskey develops.

That perspective came through in the glasses. The progression from 12 to 34 years was not simply a journey from young to old or good to better. Each whiskey had its own character, and each showed a different balance between fruit, pot-still spirit and wood.

It also brought the history of Irish whiskey neatly back into focus. This is an industry that went from dominance to near extinction and then rebuilt itself. Today, Redbreast can place five whiskeys, ranging from 12 to 34 years old, in front of us and use them to explore not only age but also cask selection, maturation and the character of the spirit itself.

For all the technical discussion of casks, fills, oak and maturation, however, the pleasure of the evening was much simpler. Joyce’s agreeable interlude turned out to be a rather long one, and nobody seemed to mind.

Wanted