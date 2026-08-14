The luxury of waiting: Why invest in fine wine?

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Rarity, provenance and patience are among the qualities that give collectable wines their enduring appeal. Picture:

There is something wonderfully irrational about buying a bottle of wine you have no intention of opening. Somewhere in London, a bottle of Château Lafite Rothschild quietly changes ownership without ever leaving its bonded warehouse. At the same moment, in Stellenbosch, a bottle of Kanonkop Paul Sauer is carefully laid to rest in a private cellar.

Both are exceptional wines. Both may one day become priceless memories. And yet, neither may ever be opened by the person who bought them.

Fine wine occupies a curious place among the world’s great luxury assets. Alongside rare watches, collectable whiskies, classic cars, and important works of art, it is prized for its rarity, craftsmanship, and remarkable ability to become more desirable with time.

Yet unlike every other investment, wine carries a beautiful contradiction: its greatest purpose is ultimately to disappear.

The romance of collecting

Over the years, I have realised that very few collections begin with a spreadsheet. Most begin with a story. A memorable bottle discovered during travels. A child’s birth in an exceptional vintage. A honeymoon overseas. A dinner that deserved another glass. An estate you visited and never quite forgot.

Financial value often follows emotional value. The finest collections are rarely built by chasing returns, but by pursuing meaning — wines that resonate with your own story.

There is, of course, no such thing as a typical wine investor. Most can be categorised according to one of four personality types:

The financial investor seeks diversification, liquidity, and long-term returns.

The collector is drawn to beauty, history, and rarity.

The legacy builder buys birth years, anniversaries, and bottles destined to outlive them.

The epicure fully intends to drink every bottle, while secretly hoping they appreciate anyway.

The financial credentials of fine wine are compelling, nonetheless. Unlike many traditional investments, it follows its own rhythm. It dances less to the complex movement of financial markets than to something far simpler: finite supply meeting durable demand. Every bottle opened makes the remaining bottles just a little rarer.

Buying well

Not every great wine becomes a good investment. The best collections are rarely accidental. They are built on exceptional credentials, scarcity, and enduring desirability.

The most sought-after bottles come from producers with long histories of excellence. Bordeaux’s First Growths, the great Domaines of Burgundy, Italy’s Super Tuscans, and Champagne’s most legendary cuvées have all demonstrated this over time. South Africa is no exception. The country’s finest producers, particularly in Stellenbosch and Swartland, are increasingly earning their place on collectors’ lists as recognition grows.

A bottle of Kanonkop Paul Sauer 2019 fine wine. Picture: (Supplied)

As with most investments, value tends to be created at the point of purchase. Buying wisely often matters more than buying often.

The best opportunities are often found close to release, offered en primeur or producer allocations, before international demand has fully developed. They require conviction, capital, and the patience to think in years or decades. Mature wines, by contrast, command a premium. Buyers are paying not only for the wine itself but also for the years of careful storage and trusted provenance that accompany it.

The invisible cellar

One of the questions I am asked most frequently is where these collections should be kept. The answer is often unexpected.

Many of the world’s most valuable collections never leave professional bonded warehouses, sometimes far away in London, Bordeaux or Switzerland, sometimes in specialised facilities in South Africa. Bottles may change ownership several times without the bottles ever being moved.

Temperature, humidity, light and vibration all play a role in how gracefully a wine develops over decades. Picture: (Ruben Mavarez/Unsplash)

For serious investors, this makes perfect sense. Provenance is preserved, storage conditions remain constant, and the wine’s history is carefully documented while staying close to the largest secondary markets.

The greatest enemy of the finest wines is not time. It is inconsistency. For collectors who intend to enjoy their bottles one day, a home cellar can be equally rewarding, provided it offers a consistent 12-14 °C temperature, 60-70% humidity, and protection from light and vibration.

The rule of four

One of my private collectors once shared a philosophy I have never forgotten. “When you really believe in a wine,” he said, “buy four cases.” One to discover. One to mature. One to gift. And one to sell. I’ve carried that philosophy with me ever since. It is a reminder that collecting can also be an exercise in generosity, allowing the appreciation of one case to finance the enjoyment of the other three.

If there is one personal indulgence in my own collection, however, it is magnums.

Magnums mature more slowly than standard bottles and, thanks to their relative scarcity, can be particularly desirable among collectors. Picture: (Diemersdal)

There is undeniable romance in opening a magnum around a generous table, but there is also sound science. The large bottles mature more slowly and often more gracefully than standard formats. They are comparatively scarce, sought after by collectors and professionals alike, and frequently command stronger resale values over time.

Some investments appeal to the head. Magnums appeal equally to the heart.

Legacy beyond returns

A bottle bought today may one day be worth considerably more than it cost. That is satisfying. But I suspect the finest collectors understand something else. Years from now, when a long-forgotten bottle is finally opened, nobody will ask what percentage return it achieved.

Sometimes the bottle itself becomes the occasion, not because of what it is worth, but because of what it has witnessed through the years. Fine wine is one of the very few investments that rewards patience twice: once in the market, and once in the memories it creates.

Fine wine rewards patience twice, through its potential value and the memories created when it is finally opened. Picture: (123RF)

One of my favourite investments has nothing to do with percentages. Imagine laying down a case from the year your child is born. Twenty-one years later, you open the first bottle together. The wine has matured. And so have they. The remaining bottles become theirs. To enjoy, to keep, to sell, or perhaps one day to pass on to the next generation. At this point, the conversation is no longer about returns. It is about legacy. Patience. And sharing something that has become part of your family’s story.

Perhaps that has always been the greatest appreciation fine wine has to offer.

From the August issue of Wanted, 2026