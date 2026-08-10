Dr Wamuwi Mbao | Whose yard is it anyway?

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Wealth, so the financial soothsayers have it, has the capacity to be a social good. It is, we are often told, the rising tide that will lift our boat with it, provided you have a boat and that it isn’t full of holes (your seaworthiness is for your own account). It is, of course, possible to better your surroundings with your largesse, although depressingly few of the extravagantly monied seem interested in doing that.

More often, the capital accumulators seem sedulously committed to seeking for themselves a sanctuary from context. But because most of the world is, annoyingly, occupied by other people in all their comparative dilapidation, said sanctuary tends to involve squeezing out the haplessly non-wealthy, who are after all less deserving of nice views. Big money sweeps away as it arrives, banishing locality in favour of a gracelessly bland nowhere-land.

In the 1950s, the architectural critic Ian Nairn coined the term “subtopia” to describe the kind of spaces designed to appeal to the moneyed middle-classes by presenting a simulation of country life to people who don’t actually want to live in the country. Today’s country-adjacent luxury housing estate, into which you well-to-do folks are decanting yourselves in ever-increasing numbers, is the upscale cousin of those little boxes on the hillside we found so psychotic a few decades ago. People who think that gates create exclusivity would do well to remember that even farm animals have them.

As a member of the sightseeing classes, I can’t help but notice how my own part of the world is being taken over by this phenomenon. Ever since the property chatterboxes began trumpeting the news that our Boer Bordeaux is currently the best place to live if you’re a captain of industry, there has been an influx (of what quantity nobody is sure) of money-minded people from elsewhere.

A new generation of luxury estates packages the pastoral ideal for buyers seeking space, security and escape. Picture: (Ståle Eriksen)

According to the property-mongers, the herdable monied masses are flocking here to buy whatever they can lay their hands on, hoping to experience a bucolic quality of life that has no historical precedent. Like a rescuer using a loudhailer to start an avalanche, the property people, who are themselves aspirant lucrephiles, insist that everywhere else is a den of tumbling house values and routinised criminality. The smart money, they say, is moving up and moving out.

Over here, the alleged boom is being prepared for in earnest. Cue the developers and their synthetic 3D renders. Cue large swathes of winelands being uprooted, and the vineyards and hillsides being transformed from agricultural workplaces into a theatrical backdrop for #tradlife aspirants, digital nomads who betray the wandering impulse of their epithet, and people for whom the production of money is a cult.

Partly, the problem is that wealth is boringly standardising. Everyone wants the same thing: a putty-coloured barn-shaped house and a matte-wrapped Land Rover Defender to park outside it. Variousness is the first casualty wherever wealth lays its hat. Formal repetitiveness sells easily because of the assumption of safety in numbers.

Character, as we know, is irrevocably diluted by thoughtless expansions made in deference to money. Those who arrive are often stunningly incurious about the localness of what they have bought into. The winelands are now cheek-by-jowl with aggressively elephantine hilltop “communities”, oikish golf villages, and antisocial nature estates, invasive and persistent as Japanese knotweed. And to serve the perpetually bored well-off, a vast collusion of lacrosse turf and pétanque greens and polo fields, of ersatz piazzas veneered with Bootleggers, of countless artless shopping centres. At some point, the original attraction will be so subsumed beneath these things that few traces will remain, and those traces will only be recognisable to those who knew it in the Great Before.

Watching one’s scenic environs be pocked by a seemingly disloyal newness is enough to turn the most hospitable soul into a fulminating Nimby preservationist. I’m not of that flock, but I empathise with the dismay some feel at the thought that their Brigadoon is being swallowed up. Our self-regard is partly jealous: who doesn’t secretly want to be a modern monarch of our own glen? But it’s partly because we know that the Haves are often the forerunners of a destructively homogenising sprawl. Will there be space for us, we wonder?

From the August issue of Wanted, 2026.