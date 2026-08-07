Cyra’s new winter menu gives back this Women’s Month

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Throughout August, Cyra will donate 10% of its turnover to Women For Change, helping support survivors of gender-based violence across South Africa. Picture:

There are many reasons to book a table at Cyra this winter and while executive chef Candice Philip’s thoughtful seasonal cooking is one of them, supporting a cause beyond the dining room is another.

Throughout August, the award-winning Johannesburg restaurant will donate 10% of its turnover to Women For Change, a nonprofit organisation that supports survivors of gender-based violence and advocates for women’s rights across South Africa. The initiative coincides with the launch of Cyra’s new winter tasting menu, giving diners an opportunity to enjoy one of the city’s most celebrated dining experiences while contributing to a broader cause.

Chef Candice Philip's ingredient-led approach has earned Cyra South Africa's Best New Restaurant title, alongside an Eat Out star and two Gourmet Guide plates. Picture: (Supplied)

Since opening at The Houghton Hotel less than two years ago, Cyra has quickly established itself as one of Johannesburg’s leading tasting-menu restaurants. Philip’s ingredient-led cooking has earned the restaurant South Africa’s Best New Restaurant title for 2025, alongside an Eat Out star and two Gourmet Guide plates. Yet despite the accolades, the restaurant has remained refreshingly approachable, with a style of fine dining built around warmth rather than ceremony.

“This menu is my interpretation of what winter tastes like,” says Philip. “If the season had a flavour, it would be earthy, comforting and surprising in the most unexpected way. Every dish is designed to feel familiar, but with something new waiting to be discovered.”

That philosophy is evident throughout the six-course menu. Kudu arrives with beetroot, walnut and duck liver; squid is paired with leek, cannellini beans and chorizo; while beef fillet is served alongside cauliflower, romesco and the savoury richness of Marmite. An optional wine pairing complements each course, drawing on the restaurant’s carefully curated South African cellar.

Cyra's winter tasting menu features a beef fillet with romesco and Marmite and squid with cannellini beans and chorizo. Picture: (Supplied)

For Philip, the partnership with Women For Change reflects the wider role hospitality can play within a community.

“Hospitality, at its heart, is about caring for people,” she says. “For me, that care extends far beyond the walls of a restaurant. Partnering with Women For Change gives us an opportunity to celebrate Women’s Month by supporting an organisation doing vital work to protect, empower and uplift South African women.”

Women For Change founder Sabrina Walter says partnerships like this help turn awareness into action.

“Women’s Month is a time to celebrate the strength, resilience and achievements of women, but it must also be a time for action. We’re grateful to chef Candice Philip and the Cyra team for using their platform to help build a safer South Africa.”

Women For Change is a civil society organisation and advocacy movement focused on combating gender-based violence and femicide. Picture: (Supplied)

Named after the Persian word for “sun”, Cyra overlooks The Houghton Golf Estate, where winter afternoons gradually give way to Johannesburg’s golden sunsets. It’s an appropriate setting for a menu that celebrates the season, but this August, every reservation also helps support work taking place far beyond the restaurant’s walls.

Cyra’s winter tasting menu is available throughout August. During Women’s Month, 10% of the restaurant’s turnover will be donated to Women For Change. You can also donate to Women For Change directly by visiting womenforchange.co.za/donate.

cyra.co.za

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