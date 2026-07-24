Six Michelin stars come to Cape Town at Amura

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Less than a year after opening its doors at Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Amura by Ángel León has established itself as one of Cape Town’s most serious dining destinations. The softly lit subaquatic space, designed to evoke a kelp forest, has drawn local food enthusiasts and international visitors since its December 2025 launch.

What arrives in August represents the restaurant’s most ambitious statement yet: a four-night residency bringing together Ángel León and Alain Roux, two chefs whose combined tally of six Michelin stars reflects careers built on very different but equally rigorous culinary philosophies.

The residency runs from August 13 to 16. Chef Alain takes the kitchen for the first three evenings before he and Chef Ángel share it on the final night for a Four Hands dinner, the first collaboration of this kind on the African continent.

The chefs

Chef Ángel León (left) and Chef Alain Roux (right). Picture: (Lateef Okunnu and supplied)

Ángel León needs little introduction to anyone who follows contemporary gastronomy. Known as the Chef of the Sea, the three-Michelin-starred Spaniard has spent his career at Aponiente in Cádiz doing things with marine ingredients that most kitchens would not think to attempt. Plankton on fine dining menus, underutilised seafood species treated with the same care as luxury ingredients, and a commitment to marine biodiversity that informs every dish rather than functioning as a marketing position. Amura is his first restaurant outside Spain, and it translates his ocean-centred philosophy into a Cape Town context with evident seriousness.

Alain Roux represents a different tradition entirely. As Chef Patron of The Waterside Inn in Bray, the celebrated riverside restaurant founded by his father Michel Roux, he presides over one of modern dining’s most remarkable records: three Michelin stars held continuously since 1985, forty-one consecutive years, an achievement unmatched outside France.

The Roux family’s arrival in Britain in the 1960s fundamentally changed the country’s relationship with fine dining, introducing classical French technique and rigorous culinary standards to a restaurant culture that was ready for both. Alain Roux is the custodian of that legacy, and he carries it without the weight showing.

That two chefs from such distinct culinary lineages should find a natural meeting point is less surprising than it might appear. Both share a profound respect for seasonality, local produce and the kind of craft that takes decades to develop. Cape Town, shaped by a coastal landscape of extraordinary richness, provides the obvious common ground.

The menus

Chef Alain Roux's signature lobster. Picture: (Supplied)

For the first three evenings, Chef Alain presents a six-course tasting menu built around South African ingredients interpreted through his classical French training. The menu includes his signature Truffle Croque Monsieur, a beautifully seared scallop paired with sweetcorn, lime and an aromatic vadouvan sauce, and closes with a warm raspberry soufflé that has graced The Waterside Inn menu for more than half a century.

The Four Hands dinner on the final evening places the two culinary identities side by side without attempting to merge them. Chef Alain presents his pan-fried lobster medallion with ginger-flavoured vegetable julienne and white port sauce, rooted in classical French technique. Chef Ángel follows with his plankton risotto, deeply savoury and unlike anything that a conventional risotto preparation produces.

Joining Chef Alain throughout the residency is Wandile Mabaso, one of South Africa’s most respected culinary figures, whose approach blends global technique with distinctly African influences. His presence in the kitchen extends the collaboration beyond the international headliners and into a meaningful exchange with the country’s own fine dining tradition. Along with this, two of Amura’s local chefs will spend two weeks training at Aponiente in Spain before the residency.

Alain Roux's six-course menu showcases South African ingredients through the lens of classical French cuisine. Picture: (Lateef Okunnu)

“Cooking alongside Alain is a real privilege,” says Chef Ángel. “We come from different culinary traditions, but we share the same respect for great produce, craftsmanship and hospitality. Bringing those worlds together at Amura, in Cape Town, makes this collaboration truly special.”

Chef Alain’s response to the invitation carries a warmth that suggests the collaboration is just as meaningful to him. “It is a privilege to partner with Chef Ángel León, whose pioneering approach to the cuisine of the sea has earned him worldwide admiration. This promises to be a very special few days, bringing together different culinary traditions, exceptional local produce and a shared passion for hospitality.”

The details

The residency runs across four evenings at Amura, Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel. Each evening has a single seating with arrival at 7pm and dinner from 7.30pm. Capacity is limited to 40 guests per evening.

The Alain Roux Residency runs from August 13 to 15 at R3,500 per person, including wine pairing. The Alain Roux and Ángel León Four Hands Dinner will take place on August 16 and is priced at R4,500 per person, including wine pairing.

Reservations are open now via DinePlan.

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