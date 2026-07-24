Forget the shots: it’s time to sip tequila

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For many drinkers, tequila still carries the reputation of being a spirit best enjoyed quickly, usually accompanied by salt and lime. But that’s only part of the story. Over the past decade, premium tequilas have steadily earned a place alongside whisky, cognac and rum, with bartenders and collectors embracing aged expressions for their complexity and craftsmanship.

Like wine, tequila begins with its raw ingredient. By law, tequila must be produced in designated regions of Mexico, primarily Jalisco, from Blue Weber agave. The spirit is then classified according to how long it spends ageing in oak, with blanco bottled almost immediately, reposado matured for between two months and a year, and añejo rested in barrels for one to three years. That ageing process introduces notes of vanilla, caramel, spice and toasted oak while softening the agave’s brighter, peppery character.

One producer championing this slower approach is Adicciōn Tequila, crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave in Jalisco. Its añejo expression is designed as a sipping tequila, offering layered notes of vanilla, caramel and oak that lend themselves equally well to enjoying neat or in cocktails where the spirit remains the focus.

Whether you’re marking International Tequila Day on July 24 or simply looking for a new bottle to add to your drinks cabinet, these three classic serves allow an aged tequila to shine.

Añejo Sunrise

The barrel-aged notes of Adicciōn Tequila's añejo complement the sweetness of orange juice in this Tequila Sunrise. Picture: (Supplied)

This works well with an Adicciōn’s Añejo because the barrel-aged notes complement the sweetness of orange juice. Traditionally a Tequila Sunrise uses blanco, but bartenders increasingly use reposado or añejo for a richer flavour profile.

Ingredients

50ml Adicciōn Tequila Añejo

120ml fresh orange juice

15ml grenadine

Orange slice and maraschino cherry, to garnish

Method

Fill a highball glass with ice. Add the tequila and orange juice, then slowly pour the grenadine down the inside of the glass so it settles at the bottom, creating the signature sunrise effect. Garnish with an orange slice and a maraschino cherry.

Spicy Paloma

The Paloma is widely regarded as Mexico's signature tequila cocktail. Picture: (Supplied)

The Paloma is widely regarded as Mexico’s signature tequila cocktail. Adicciōn’s Blanco tequila keeps it bright and citrus-forward, while a chilli-and-salt rim adds a gentle kick.

Ingredients

50ml Adicciōn Tequila Blanco

50ml fresh pink grapefruit juice

15ml fresh lime juice

10ml agave syrup

Soda water, to top

Chilli salt (or Tajín) for the rim

Lemon or lime wedge, to garnish

Method

Run a lemon wedge around the rim of a highball glass and dip into chilli salt or Tajín. Fill the glass with ice. Shake the tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice and agave syrup with ice, then strain into the prepared glass. Top with soda water and garnish with a lemon wedge.

Tommy’s Margarita

Tommy's Margarita keeps things simple, allowing Adicciōn Tequila's Reposado to take centre stage. Picture: (Supplied)

Created in San Francisco during the early 1990s, Tommy’s Margarita strips the classic recipe back to three ingredients, allowing the tequila to take centre stage.

Ingredients

60ml Adicciōn Tequila Reposado

30ml fresh lime juice

15ml agave syrup

Method

Shake with ice until cold and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel if desired.

Whether enjoyed neat or mixed into a well-balanced cocktail, premium tequila rewards a slower pace than its party reputation might suggest. International Tequila Day is as good an excuse as any to swap the shot glass for a proper tasting glass and discover just how much complexity the spirit has to offer.

Adicciōn Tequila is available at liquor.co.za

@adiccion.distribution.sa