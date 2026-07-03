Shot glass to sophisticated sip: Mexico’s Código 1530 glows up in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tequila hasn’t always had the best reputation. For many, it brings back memories of late nights, quick shots and even quicker regrets. That reputation is changing.

Across the world, tequila is being redefined as a premium spirit, appreciated for its craftsmanship, quality and depth of flavour rather than its role in a night out. The focus has shifted from speed to experience, with more drinkers choosing to sip and savour.

Código 1530's master distiller Wilfrido Ortega. (Código 1530)

South Africa is no exception. Younger consumers are drinking more deliberately, placing greater value on what they drink and how they enjoy it. Premium spirits that offer authenticity and provenance are gaining traction, and tequila is firmly part of that shift.

A recent local study found that tequila is growing rapidly in popularity, with women making up a significant share of the category’s audience. At the same time, Gen Z consumers are leaning towards more mindful drinking habits, favouring quality over quantity and choosing spirits that feel considered.

Ultra-premium tequilas such as Código 1530 are finding their place alongside established favourites like whisky and cognac

Within this space, ultra-premium tequilas such as Código 1530 are finding their place alongside established favourites like whisky and cognac.

Crafted from blue Weber agave and made without additives, Código 1530 is rooted in a traditional approach to tequila-making. The emphasis is on purity and balance, allowing the natural character of the agave to come through without unnecessary intervention.

Drinking it follows the same philosophy. Tequila no longer needs to be rushed. Sipped neat or over ice, it reveals more nuance, while also working effortlessly in well-constructed cocktails.

Sip Código 1530's range of premium tequilas neat, over ice, or use as the star ingredient in a well-crafted cocktail. (Código 1530)

Discover the Código 1530 range

Blanco (unaged): Clean and crisp, with citrus and pepper notes.

Clean and crisp, with citrus and pepper notes. Rosa (aged one month): Light, floral and subtly pink, with a fresh profile.

Light, floral and subtly pink, with a fresh profile. Reposado (aged six months): Smooth, with notes of vanilla, caramel and toasted oak.

Smooth, with notes of vanilla, caramel and toasted oak. Añejo (aged 18 months): Rich and layered, suited to slow sipping.

A different kind of classic: Código Bloody Maria

For a savoury serve with a twist, tequila brings a lighter, more expressive edge to a Bloody Mary-style cocktail.

Serves: 1

Prep time: 3 minutes

Ingredients:

2 parts Código 1530 Blanco

4 parts tomato juice

½ part lemon juice

½ teaspoon horseradish

4 dashes Worcestershire sauce

2 dashes Tabasco

1 dash celery salt

1 dash black pepper

The Código Bloody Maria is a tequila-forward take on a classic cocktail. (Código 1530)

Method:

Fill a shaker with ice and add all ingredients. Shake lightly and strain into a tall glass over ice. Garnish with celery and your choice of savoury additions such as olives or peppers.

This article was sponsored by Código 1530.

Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.