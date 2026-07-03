Oliva scores with limited-edition soccer humidor

With the Fifa World Cup ongoing, Oliva Cigar has released the Oliva Serie V Melanio Gran Reserva Limitada Soccer Edition Humidor.
Shaped like a football, the humidor is fully functional, lined and sealed and holds 24 6 x 60 box-pressed Oliva Serie V Melanio Double Toro cigars, aged for at least three years after rolling.
There are 12 Melanio “Natural”, with an Ecuadorian Sumatra wrapper, and 12 Melanio Maduro, with a Mexican San Andrés wrapper. Both have Nicaraguan binders and fillers.
Only 5 000 soccer humidors are available.
From the June issue of Wanted, 2026.