Food & Drink

Oliva scores with limited-edition soccer humidor

The handcrafted football-shaped humidor pairs collectible design with 24 premium cigars

By Kojo Baffoe
Oliva Cigar released a football-shaped Soccer Edition Humidor ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Picture: (Supplied)

With the Fifa World Cup ongoing, Oliva Cigar has released the Oliva Serie V Melanio Gran Reserva Limitada Soccer Edition Humidor.

Shaped like a football, the humidor is fully functional, lined and sealed and holds 24 6 x 60 box-pressed Oliva Serie V Melanio Double Toro cigars, aged for at least three years after rolling.

The fully functional humidor holds 24 Oliva Serie V Melanio Double Toro cigars. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

There are 12 Melanio “Natural”, with an Ecuadorian Sumatra wrapper, and 12 Melanio Maduro, with a Mexican San Andrés wrapper. Both have Nicaraguan binders and fillers.

Only 5 000 soccer humidors are available.

olivacigar.com

From the June issue of Wanted, 2026.

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